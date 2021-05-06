GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools is celebrating two big wins this week with the announcement that Goshen High School Principal Barry Younghans has joined Model Elementary School Principal Tami Hicks in being named District 2 principals of the year through the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Younghans, who became principal of GHS in the fall of 2012, has a long history of serving as both an educator and leader within the Goshen Community Schools system. With his win, Younghans has been chosen by his peers as 2021 District 2 High School Principal of the Year.
District 2 is located in northern Indiana and is made up of Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski, St. Joseph and Starke counties.
“Dr. Younghans has been a district leader for Goshen for decades,” said Steve Hope, superintendent of GCS. “With his leadership, the graduation rate at Goshen High School has risen to over 90% for the first time. The percentage of students taking rigorous International Baccalaureate classes has more than doubled. The number of students engaged in career and technical education courses has also doubled. Meeting the needs of every student, while helping every student succeed, is at the heart of everything done by the entire Goshen High staff.”
Younghans got his start in education back in 1987, and all but four of those years have been spent with Goshen Community Schools.
Getting his start as a substitute teacher within the district, Younghans subbed for a year before being hired by the athletic department at what today would be know as Goshen Middle School.
He would continue teaching at the middle school level for the next four years before beginning a four-year stint as director of athletics at Fairfield High School from 1993 to 1997. He then moved on to serve as assistant principal of GMS for four years, followed by two years as principal of Chandler Elementary School.
From Chandler, Younghans made the transition to central office as executive director of support services, followed by several years as executive director of secondary education before transitioning to assistant superintendent in charge of education, where he would serve until taking the GHS principal job in 2012.
Younghans currently lives in Goshen with his wife, Lisa. Together they have four children.
PRINCIPAL HICKS
Hicks has served as principal of Model Elementary School since 2017. With her win, Hicks has been chosen by her peers as 2021 District 2 Elementary School Principal of the Year.
“Mrs. Hicks has high standards for the students and staff at Model," Hope said. "She makes sure that every student is not only learning, but being challenged to grow as a student. With her leadership, over 50% of the students at Model met or exceeded their learning growth target in mathematics. This is 12 points higher than the state average with growth targets.
“Mrs. Hicks, along with the staff at Model, make sure that every student feels safe, welcome and supported,” Hope added. “She has worked with the city of Goshen to create the Kid Mayor program where students elect a student representative to serve as a liaison to Mayor (Jeremy) Stutsman. Mrs. Hicks engaged the entire Goshen community in the #WhyYouMatter campaign, implemented to help every student find and develop self-worth and reflect on why they matter.”
Prior to her time at Model, Hicks served as assistant principal at Goshen Middle School from 2014 to 2017, and as a teacher within the GCS school system from 2006 to 2014, including a stint as a master teacher at GMS from 2010 to 2013.
She currently holds a Bachelor of Arts from IUSB in elementary education and teaching and a master’s degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan University. She also holds a Post Graduate Administrative License Certificate from Indiana Wesleyan and is working on her PhD.
“Goshen Community Schools is proud to have two principals represented as the Indiana Association of School Principals, Principal of the Year,” Hope added of the wins. “Both Mrs. Hicks and Dr. Younghans spend many hours at their schools. Mrs. Hicks can be seen hosting parent nights and attending student events. Dr. Younghans attends every sporting event and extracurricular activity to support all of the students at Goshen High.”
With their wins, both Younghans and Hicks will now move forward for consideration as Indiana Principal of the Year through the IASP.
“Both principals will quickly cite their staff and students at their respective buildings as the reason for their nomination and announcement as District Principal of the Year," Hope noted of the two. "Both principals keep student achievement and student growth central to everything they do. Mrs. Hicks and Dr. Younghans will both be excellent candidates for Indiana Principal of the Year.”
ABOUT THE IASP
The Indiana Association of School Principals is a not-for-profit, professional association serving over 2,500 building level administrators in the state of Indiana.
