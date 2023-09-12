NAPPANEE — Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety members met Monday and approved two change orders for the Woodview Drive project.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren attended the meeting virtually and explained the change orders to the board. Warren said change order #4 in the amount of $7,090.36 was for reconnecting field tiles.
He said it was for “crossovers on the golf course” and explained there were multiple field tiles that were “encountered during installation of the 24-inch drain pile that needed to be reconnected,” he said.
“At the beginning of the project we had no idea how many we were going to encounter,” Warren continued. “We were able to give an update on some items, but we didn’t have all of them located ahead of time.”
Mayor Phil Jenkins asked if there was a time extension that went with the change order and he was told the request included one additional day. The board approved the change order.
Warren introduced change order #5, which was a change in materials from HMA asphalt to concrete on the path on the west edge of the golf course to Northwood Drive. Warren said the concrete would work better aesthetically for the residents in the area and in the event that there would be a water leak in the future, they’d be able to cut out a square of concrete and replace it easier than if it was asphalt.
The change order was net zero — no additional cost or time needed. The board gave its approval to this change as well.
Promenade on the Path
The board approved a facility request for Promenade on the Path, an event being hosted by the Nappanee Parks and Recreation Department and the Nappanee Arts Council. The request was for event fencing and reserve officers.
Promenade on the Path is scheduled Sept. 30 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will include art activities like a photo scavenger hunt, bracelet station and community art project and more. Refreshments will be provided by Ruhe 152 with a beer garden, cookie decorating by Sis and Me Bakery, S’mores popcorn by Dutch Kernal popcorn and there will be food trucks and entertainment.
In other business, the board:
• The board approved reimbursing Marvin Swartzendruber, 152 N. Summit, for sewer line extension in the amount of $8,190.32.
• Approved the use of utility department golf carts for the apple festival parade and also approved housing a visiting vintage bus in a city building.
• Approved adding Bryce Abel as a probationary volunteer firefighter effective Aug. 16 and Lindsey Yoder as a probationary volunteer firefighter and EMT, effective Sept. 1.
• Approved Fire Chief attending an Indiana emergency response conference and a grant is paying for the conference costs.
• Approved Apple Festival committee using Elder Haus van for transport to The Barns during the festival Friday and Saturday. Jenkins said it would not affect the services to the seniors.