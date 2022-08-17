GOSHEN — It’s a new era, but a familiar face for the Goshen football program in 2022.
Tom Wogomon is back coaching his alma mater after taking a year off from the profession. He coached Wawasee from 2007-2012 before an eight-year stint at Northridge from 2013-2020. During his time in Middlebury, Wogomon revived a once-dormant Raider program, leading them to a Class 4A semistate game appearance in 2014 and an undefeated regular season in 2017, winning a Northern Lakes Conference title in the process.
Goshen fans are hoping Wogomon can do the same thing for a RedHawks program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. Since then, Goshen has compiled a 9-39 overall record, winning just three NLC games during that span as well.
“Coming back to Goshen and having the opportunity that was blessed upon me has been a really great experience,” Wogomon said. “The people I’ve worked with, the administration, getting to develop our staff that has so many ex-Goshen players and alumni on it … and then just working with the kids. One of the big reasons coming back into coaching football was missing that relationship built with kids.”
The 2021 RedHawks went 4-6, and most of the offensive talent from that team returns this year. Senior Quinn Bechtel is back as the starting quarterback, and he was very productive in his role a season ago. Bechtel threw for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing for 609 yards and seven scores.
“Quinn’s one of those guys that really fits what we’re trying to do, offensively,” Wogomon said. “We ask our quarterback to do a lot of reading and progression, and he’s a guy who can run that also has a really nice arm on him, too. He fits into the mold really well.”
Bechtel admits there has been some growing pains throughout the summer trying to learn the new playbook.
“A lot of it’s similar; some of it’s changed, but not a ton, based on what I’m reading,” Bechtel said. “It’s been an adjustment to learn the new plays so far, but we’re working through those kinks and we’re getting those things smoothed out.”
While Bechtel’s top target to throw to last year, Brayden Hinkel, has graduated, three others who had more than 100 yards receiving — seniors Noah Alford, Jake Turner and Adam Whitehead — return. The offensive line also bolsters returning experience in seniors Yabi Kurtz, Samuel Mosness, Eric Jasso and junior Ryan Eldridge.
Running back may be a position of concern on the offensive side of the ball, as not a lot of experience returns for Goshen. Some players Wogomon noted who could get the bulk of the carries are senior Adam Ellison and juniors Drew Eliot and Laish Detwiler.
“The running game is a little different,” Wogomon said. “Goshen’s traditionally had a one-back set — we’re going to have two running backs. We’re still trying to piece together what our best chemistry is on that.”
Defensively, senior Blake Wyman returns after leading the team with 103 tackles in 2021. The next four leading tacklers from a year ago have all graduated, though, leaving room for some younger players to step up.
“We’re going to run a 4-3,” said Wogomon of what type of defense Goshen will run. “And I know from defending Goshen all these years that they’ve ran an odd front or a three-man front the last couple of years, but they have run a four-man front before. We’ve got different words and different terms, but a lot of that has been easy on my defensive staff because of the Goshen guys that have stayed on my staff.”
After snapping a 29-game NLC losing streak last year, Bechtel is excited to build on that in 2022.
“We got the momentum going last year I felt like,” Bechtel said. “We were on a roll, and with the (coaching) change, it just brings some more excitement to the whole community.”
2022 GOSHEN FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Josiah Kepplinger JR QB/LB 5’10” 180
2 Cole Hinkle JR WR/DB 5’6” 135
5 Blake Wyman SR RB/LB 6’1” 205
6 Quinn Bechtel SR QB/DB 6’0” 180
8 Rayhan Romo SR WR/DB 6’0” 185
9 Payton Bontrager JR RB/LB 5’10” 180
10 Noah Alford SR WR/DB/P 5’11” 160
11 Jake Turner SR WR/DB/P 6’2” 180
12 Gabe Janisce SO QB/DB 5’7” 165
14 Anthony Longstreet SO WR/DB 5’8” 150
15 Jace Hershberger JR QB/DB/KR 6’0” 160
19 Tomas Henderson JR K 5’9” 165
20 Adam Ellison SR RB/LB 5’9” 185
21 Drew Eliot JR RB/DE 6’1” 185
22 Thomas Castillo SR WR/DB/KR 5’11” 155
24 Gage Worthman JR QB/WR/DB 6’3” 190
26 Andeyz Martinez JR K 5’6” 155
28 Julien Keim SR OL/DL 6’0” 200
30 Laish Detwiller JR RB/DB 6’0” 195
34 Elliott Frey SO RB/LB 6’0” 220
35 Aaron Anglemeyer SO RB/LB 5’11” 210
44 Joshua Narayan SO WR/DB 6’0” 175
44 Will Richardson SO K 5’11” 175
50 Hamptom Rivera JR OL/DL 5’10” 210
51 Marcus Castaneda SR OL/LB 5’9” 180
53 Samuel Mosness SR OL/DE 6’0” 220
54 Elijah Valderama SO OL/LB 5’11” 170
55 Erwin Danzo JR OL/LB 5’9” 175
56 Eric Jasso SR OL/DL 5’11” 285
60 David Martinez JR OL/DL 5’9” 160
62 Gustago Gonzalez JR OL/DL 5’11” 200
64 Scott Miller SO OL/DL 6’0” 215
65 Kendall Scott SO OL/DL 6’2” 240
67 Ryan Eldridge JR OL/DE 6’8” 285
68 Carter Bontrager SR OL/DL 6’0” 215
70 Yabi Kurtz SR OL/DE 6’2” 200
72 Samuel Vargas JR OL/DL 5’11” 200
76 Eddie Hernandez SO OL/DL 5’11” 235
77 Cody Brammerlin SO OL/DL 6’0” 190
77 David Zambrano SO OL/DL 6’0” 225
82 Adam Whitehead SR WR/DB 6’0” 185
83 Andre Williams JR WR/DB 6’5” 175
84 Tyler Clark SR WR/DB/KR 5’7” 165
88 Mason Mathis SR WR/DB 5’11” 135
90 Jacob Walton-Clark JR RB/LB 5’10” 155
Head coach: Tom Wogomon (1st year at Goshen; 77-71 overall in 14 seasons)
Assistant coaches: Mike Logan, Allen Hodge, Erik Wolfe, Thomas Heim, Joey Diaz, James Greensides, Nathan Swihart, Gregg Zentz, Jay Woods and Brian Thompson
Managers: Kaelyn Marcum, Stevie Plank, Jenna Roll, Kendall Hodge, Max Krider, Caden Hodge, Sara Stansbury, Brianna Valderama, Miah Dean, Mackenzie Huffman