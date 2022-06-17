ELKHART — Entertainer and Elkhart Civic Theatre alumna Colleen Williamson will join Truth in Jazz for an evening of pop and Broadway hits with a jazz flair.
Born and raised in LaGrange, Williamson discovered her love of singing on stage at Lakeland High School, appearing in musicals, plays, swing choir, and stage band, according to a news release. A graduate of DePauw University, Williamson earned her degree in Voice Performance and returned home and straight to the Elkhart Civic Theatre stage. It was at the Bristol Opera House that she gained invaluable experience in shows such as 1776, Cabaret, South Pacific, The 1940s Radio Hour, The Robber Bridegroom, and Carnival. Shortly thereafter, Williamson started her career at sea, working as a production singer for popular cruise lines.
Now working as a headlining entertainer performing her own solo shows, Williamson is a returning favorite on several luxury cruise lines and has traveled to more than 80 countries. She has performed alongside some of the best of Broadway, having sung with Norm Lewis (Phantom of the Opera), Michel Bell (Showboat), and also several stars from London’s West End.
“ECT gave me the experience I needed to start my professional career,” Williamson said. “Sharing the stage with people who became lifelong friends was the icing on the cake and I’ll be forever grateful.”
Truth in Jazz Big Band is celebrating its 24th year this year. The band brings together local professional musicians who share a deep love for jazz and wish to share the style of big-band jazz throughout Michiana. A fun and familiar presence at the Elkhart Jazz Festival each year, the popular 19-piece group was founded in 1998 by The Elkhart Truth. Today the band is sponsored by Horizon Transport.
Truth in Jazz continues in the big-band tradition and adds fresh new arrangements based on jazz standards. Directed by Steve Allen, the Truth in Jazz musicians are local music educators and business professionals who work or have worked in the musical instrument industry.
For more information, scheduling information or to purchase tickets visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36247/production/1119359.