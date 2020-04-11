What to Do?

Darrin Eichorn, of Goshen, runs April 3 along South Second Street in a dinosaur custome for both a fitness challenge and to lift the spirits of people he encounters, he said.

While Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order remains in effect, there are activities residents can still take part in.

Holcomb’s order permits activities such as going for a run, kayaking, fishing and even hitting the greens on a golf course — as long as golfers comply with social distancing and wear masks. 

Read the governor’s Executive Order 20-18 and get busy.

Attached are recent photos of local residents taking part in outdoor activities as captured by photographers with The Goshen News.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.

