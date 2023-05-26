With 110 graduates, Westview High School sent off its Class of 2023 Friday evening.
The event began around 7 p.m. in the school gym. Following a prelude of selections by the high school band, directed by Mr. J. Michael Brown, a fanfare and processional arranged by Hill & Elledge took place, followed by an introduction by Mr. Tim Wilson.
Senior Class President Ella Clark then spoke, and was in turned followed by Co-valedictorians Isaiah Hostetler, Kamryn Miller and Emily Stutzman.
“You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory,” by Dr, Seuss, was the class motto.