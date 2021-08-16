LIGONIER — Last year was a struggle for the West Noble football team. After going 10-1 in 2019, the Chargers staggered to an 0-8 start in 2020.
The tide started to shift toward the end of the year, though, as West Noble won its final regular season game against Prairie Heights before pulling off an upset victory over John Glenn in the sectional opener. A loss to Jimtown the next week ended the Chargers’ season with a 2-9 record, but the way things ended last year has coach Monte Mawhorter optimistic for the 2021 campaign.
“We just never got into a groove (last season),” Mawhorter said. “The whole summer off thing would’ve been great the year before because we had kids that were coming back that knew what was going on. (The 2020) group was all new. Every one of these kids was going to have to step up, and they never got a chance to prepare for that. … I think we did figure some things out by the end, and the kids got some confidence. It did help us going into the offseason. And it was great to have a summer season this year.”
One thing aiding Mawhorter’s optimism is all the talent returning for West Noble. Two quarterbacks that saw playing time last year in junior Derek Slone and sophomore Drew Yates are back. Senior Kolby Knox also played some quarterback a season ago, but is listed as a wide receiver and cornerback on the Charger roster.
“We’re still looking at quarterback,” said Mawhorter when asked who’ll be the starter week one. “I still don’t know who that’ll be, but we’ve got a lot better thoughts of what kids are able to do.”
Among the key skill players returning for West Noble will be senior running backs Jalen Gonzales and Peter Bradley and junior fullback Zach Beers. Bradley and Beers were key pieces of the offense all season, while Gonzales was a factor until an injury mid-season cut his year short. Knox will be the primary receiving target on the outside.
“Practices are pretty loud; we’re all screaming, we’re all ready to play,” Gonzales said. “I’m just looking to play good football, keep my team hyped, keep my team healthy and don’t let them down.”
Four starters along the offensive line also return for West Noble: seniors Chastin Lang, Lucas Baker and Zayne Patrick, and junior Andrew Saggars. Having a lot of veterans on the offensive side of the ball is a positive, according to Baker.
“It excites me having a lot of seniors on the offensive line and lots of seniors filling the other positions in the backfield,” Baker said. “A lot of younger guys are coming up to fill some spots, too. There’s just going to be that bond that we already have that will help us.”
Defensively, West Noble struggled most of last season, allowing more than 21 points in eight of their 10 games. Injuries played a factor in that, but also one of the Chargers’ star players, Braxton Pruitt, had a relatively unknown health condition plaguing him all season.
“Not many people knew this, but he had a breathing issue last year that the doctors said was like he was breathing through a straw,” said Mawhorter of Pruitt. “He just could never get any oxygen, so he could only go one way and could only go part-time, so that was a killer for us.”
Pruitt, a senior this year, is fully healthy again, per Mawhorter, and is expected to be a leader for the Chargers on the defensive line. Many of the offensive starters will play defense as well. West Noble also has one of the best kickers not only in the area, but the state in senior Julio Macias. He could prove to be a special weapon for the Chargers as well.
With the Northeast Corner Conference Big Division seemingly winnable for all five teams, West Noble could be a team that surprises some people in the area. Mawhorter is hesitant to raise expectations too high, though.
“I’m a little leery to say we’re ready and we’re back, just because we don’t have a ton of depth,” Mawhorter said. “If we get a couple of injuries, it’ll really kill us. But where we’re at right now, I’m excited about playing.”
West Noble opens their season Friday on the road against their county rival, Central Noble. The home opener for the Chargers is the following week against Wawasee.
WEST NOBLE FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Jack Familari SR WR/OLB 6’0” 160
2 Drew Yates SO QB/S 5’9” 145
3 Kyle Slowke SO QB/S 5’9” 125
5 Derek Slone JR QB/S 6’0” 155
9 Jordan Eash FR QB/OLB 6’0” 165
10 Noah Dubea JR WR/CB 5’10” 155
12 Noah Rasner SO WR/CB 5’11” 140
14 Andrew Joley JR RB/SS 6’1” 170
15 Kolby Knox SR WR/CB 6’0” 180
18 Peter Bradley SR RB/MLB 6’1” 190
20 Issac Magdich SO WR/CB 6’1” 140
21 Adam Nelson SR WR/CB 6’2” 190
22 Wesley Hibish JR HB/OLB 5’9” 190
24 Jalen Gonzales SR RB/S 5’9” 160
25 Zeb Pfenning SO RB 5’10” 145
28 Mark Day JR RB/OLB 6’0” 200
30 Nolan Parks SO RB/MLB 5’11” 180
32 Teegan Clouse FR RB/OLB 5’6” 130
33 Braxton Pruitt SR DE 6’2” 210
34 Zach Beers JR RB/MLB 6’2” 200
36 Jesse Shaffer JR RB/MLB 5’11” 180
40 Allen Slone SR H/MLB 5’11” 155
42 David Slone SO WR/CB 6’3” 152
44 Andy Garcia SR DT 5’7” 215
45 Seth Pruitt FR RB/OLB 5’9” 175
48 Taiden Chambers SO RB/OLB 5’9” 140
50 Andrew Saggars JR OL/DL 5’10” 200
52 Noah Fulford SR OL/DE 6’3” 205
54 Elijah Looney JR OL/DL 6’0” 225
55 Sam Bradley FR OL/DL 5’6” 165
56 Zayne Patrick SR OL/DT 5’11” SR
57 Chastin Lang SR OL/DE 6’2” 240
58 Randy Villanueva SR OLB 5’9” 225
59 Andrew Magdich JR OL/DE 6’3” 190
60 Chase Wallen FR C/MLB 5’6” 170
62 Lucas Baker SR OL/DE 6’1” 225
65 Brady Shields SO OL/DL 5’8” 220
66 Alex Berrocalas FR OL/MLB 5’5” 202
68 Kyle Barnes FR RB/SS 5’7” 135
70 Mike Lecount JR OL/DL 6’0” 260
72 Brookes Ruisard FR OL/DL 6’0” 240
74 Abram Olvera JR OL/DL 5’11” 215
75 Keegan Clark SO OL/DL 6’2” 280
76 Zephary Bair FR OL/DL 5’10” 260
78 Noah Eash FR OL/DL 6’2” 240
80 Frenando Macias FR RB/MLB 5’2” 160
83 Jonathan Schwartz JR RB/SS 5’10” 180
83 Bradyn Barth SO K 6’3” 175
86 Julio Macias SR K 6’5” 210
88 Jaylun Shaffer FR RB/CB 5’10” 123
Head coach: Monte Mawhorter (95-126 in 23rd season)
Assistant coaches: Erik Mawhorter, Wyatt Tuggle, Tony Mast, Dale Marano, Dave Shields, Lance McFarren, Charles Gross, Estil Pruitt
Managers: Sara Gross, Tara Gross, Kylie Bradly, Emily Mawhorter, Christina Cox
WEST NOBLE FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — at Central Noble, 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 — Wawasee, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 — at Eastside, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Angola, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Fairfield, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 — at Garrett, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 — Lakeland, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 — at Churubusco, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 — Prairie Heights, 7:00 p.m.
