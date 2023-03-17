West Noble Staff and Community,
The West Noble School Board has extended an offer to Dr. Nate Lowe to serve as the new Superintendent at West Noble School Corporation. Nate has agreed in principle to the offer and a public vote will be taken after Indiana's legal hiring process for school superintendents is completed. The official approval/vote is expected in April with Nate starting yet this school year. Dr. Zimmerly will continue as interim superintendent until Nate is able to start and for a short transition period.
Nate was chosen from a pool of 10 candidates and five were chosen for interviews. Three were invited to a second interview and ultimately the offer was extended to Nate.
Nate and his family have been part of the West Noble Community for the past 27 years. He was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal at West Noble High School. He moved to serve West Noble students in alternative education with The Crossing, and helped start the Turning Point. Nate currently serves as the President of the Turning Point Board of Directors. Most recently he was training future school leaders at Indiana Wesleyan University. He is looking forward to continuing to serve the West Noble Community in this new role as the superintendent.
Thank you
West Noble Board of Trustees
Joe Hutsell
Joe Saggars
John Schwartz
Travis Stohlman
Paul Fought
Jeremy Brown
Parrish Kruger