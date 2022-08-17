LIGONIER — Nearly one third of the players on West Noble’s 2022 varsity football roster are seniors.
There is a dozen from the Class of 2023 out of 58 as 24th-year coach Monte Mawhorter prepares the Chargers for the season.
West Noble went 4-6 overall and 2-2 in the Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division in 2021. That’s an improvement from 2020, when the Chargers went 2-9 overall and 0-4 in conference games.
“I’m really pleased with the kids and where we’re at,” said Mawhorter, who has been in charger at West Noble since the 1999 season. “A lot of them have already gotten some experience so I feel good in that sense. Most of our skill players are younger players. We’ve got a good mix on the line, especially with the seniors. It’s going to be exciting.”
As 2022 preseason camp was starting, Mawhorter assessed his team and projected who might be in the lineup.
“I’m happy about how far we’ve gotten,” Mawhorter said. “Most of our offense and defense was already put in (in the summer) and now we can spend a lot more time on special teams and correcting some of the thing that we need to work on.”
In the mix on the interior of the offensive line are seniors Mike LeCount and Andrew Saggars, juniors Keegan Clark and Brady Shields and sophomore Noah Eash, with tight ends in senior Zach Beers and sophomore Jordan Eash.
“Offensive line is going to be a real strength for us,” Mawhorter said.
Junior Drew Yates has been a starter at quarterback since he was a freshman.
“He’s really coming into his own,” said Mawhorter of Yates, who completed 71-of-141 passes for 895 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.
Yates is the likely candidate to trigger a “flex” or “pistol” offensive attack. Jet sweeps are also part of the West Noble playbook.
There are two sophomores at running back — Fernando Macias and Seth Pruitt. Slotbacks include seniors Wesley Hilbish and Jonathan Schwartz (14 receptions for 169 yards in 2021) and freshmen McKale Bottles and Xavier Yates.
Among those in the wideout corps are seniors Noah Dubea and Derek Slone and sophomore Jaylun Shaffer.
Mawhorter said junior receiver David Slone will miss the season because of injury.
Drew Yates will likely handle punting, with freshman Cade Wolheter or players from the West Noble boys soccer team handling kicking duties.
Top scorers from 2021 — Julio Macias (46 points), Braxton Pruitt (18), Peter Bradley (12) and Jalen Gonzalez (12) — have graduated. Macias, who was 13-of-13 on extra points and 11-of-15 on field goals with a long of 47 yards, took his kicking foot to Purdue.
The Chargers scored 14.7 points per game and allowed 23.1 in 2021.
A 4-2-5 defense features 285-pounders Clark and LeCount, Saggars and Jordan Eash on the line.
“It’s going to take two people to have any kind of chance to move (Clark and LeCount),” said Mawhorter of two players who will help clear the way for others to make tackle.
Shields and senior Abram Rivera will be looked upon to provide line depth.
Returning middle linebackers include Beers and junior Nolan Parks.
Safeties look to be Hilbish and Shaffer. Derek Slone is projected at one of the corners.
The coaching staff features Dale Marano as offensive coordinator and Erik Mawhorter (Monte’s son) as defensive coordinator.
The Chargers open the season Aug. 19 against Central Noble in Ligonier. Mawhorter’s next win will be the 100th of his career. West Noble plays five of nine regular season games in 2022 at home.
The Chargers are in an IHSAA Class 3A sectional grouping with Fairfield, Glenn, Jimtown, Knox. Lakeland, Mishawaka Marian and South Bend Clay. The postseason is to start Oct. 21. West Noble has not yet won a sectional title.
---
2022 WEST NOBLE FOOTBALL ROSTER
# NAME GRADE POSITION HEIGHT WEIGHT
1 Xavier Yates FR SL/DB 5’9’’ 145
2 Drew Yates JR QB/S 5’9’’ 145
3 Kyler Slowke JR SE/SS 6’0’’ 150
5 Derek Slone SR SE/CB 6’0’’ 155
9 Jordan Eash SO QB/DE 6’0’’ 165
10 Noah Dubea SR WR/CB 5’10’’ 155
12 Noah Rasner JR WR/CB 6’0’’ 155
14 Andrew Joley SR SE/SS 6’1’’ 170
15 Trevor Steele FR QB/CB 6’0’’ 155
18 Diego Uribe SR WR/CB 5’9’’ 152
20 Fernando Macias SO RB 5’3’’ 165
21 Issac Magdich JR WR/CB 6’1’’ 140
22 Wesley Hilbish SR H/OLB 5’9’’ 175
24 Lucas Conway FR SL/SS 5’8’’ 140
25 Zeb Pfenning JR RB/CB 5’10’’ 145
28 Dustin Richardson FR SL/SS 5’9’’ 134
30 Nolan Parks JR RB/LB 5’11’’ 180
32 Teegan Clouse SO SE/LB 5’6’’ 130
33 McKale Bottles FR SL/LB 6’3’’ 185
34 Zach Beers SR RB/LB 6’2’’ 200
36 Cristian Henson FR RB/LB 5’7’’ 160
44 Thomas Zorn SO RB/DE 5’9’’ 170
45 Seth Pruitt SO RB/OLB 5’9’’ 175
50 Andrew Saggars SR OL/DE 5’10’’ 200
54 Mark Day SR RB/OLB 6’0’’ 200
55 Sam Bradley SO OL/DL 5’6’’ 165
56 Mason Taylor FR OL/LB 6’2’’ 195
57 Andrew Magdich SR OL/DE 6’3’’ 210
60 Chase Wallen SO OL/MLB 5’9’’ 190
62 Alex Berrocales SO OL/LB 5’6’’ 210
65 Brady Shields JR OL/DL 5’8’’ 220
70 Mike LeCount SR OL/DL 6’0’’ 285
72 Brookes Ruisard SO OL/DL 6’1’’ 250
74 Abram Olvera SR OL/DL 5’11’’ 215
76 Keegan Clark JR OL/DL 6’2’’ 285
78 Noah Eash SO OL/DL 6’2’’ 250
80 Ryan Gross FR SE/CB 6’4’’ 162
83 Jonathan Schwartz SR SL/SS 6’0’’ 180
86 Cayden Huntburger JR SE/CB 6’1’’ 150
88 Jaylun Shaffer SO SE/CB 5’10’’ 150
— Landen Bishop FR — 5’8” 190
— Blake Ewell FR — 5’9” 200
— Peyton Franklin FR — 5’6” 140
— Carson Hamman FR — 5’8” 175
— Adrian Cantu FR — 5’7” 178
— Lucas Kilgore FR — 5’9” 186
— Gavin Keene FR — 5’8” 180
— Brayden Knepper FR — 5’6” 135
— Tristen Reed FR — 5’9” 140
— Tristyn Rolston FR — 5’7” 145
— Cade Wolheter FR — 5’7” 280
— Louis Schrage FE — 6’3” 170
— Adonai Rodriguez SO — 5’11” 167
— Jesse Castillo SO — 5’6” 135
— Lucas Short SO — 5’9” 155
— Blaine Baker SO — 5’8” 245
— Dom Barnes JR — 5’6” 206
— Jacob Maldonado JR — 5’9” 230
Head coach: Monte Mawhorter (24th year, 99-132 overall record)
Assistant coaches: Dale Marano, Erik Mawhorter, Tony Mast, Wyatt Tuggle, Nick Cain, Dave Shields, Lance McFarren, Charles Gross, Estil Pruitt, Kyle Mawhorter, Josh Gross, Ty Lawson.