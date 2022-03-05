The area north of Cincinnati is called the “Cincinnati Arch” and was once under an ancient ocean. Later mound builders occupied the region. West Chester Township has at least 11 mound sites, and the ocean floor has produced major fossil discoveries.
The first white settlers were German immigrants from Pennsylvania. Irish and English settlers followed to till the rich farm land, and in 1803, Butler County was formed and Union Township within the county was platted.
In 2000, the name was changed to West Chester because of confusion with other Union Townships in the state.
Today, West Chester township is a thriving community of over 60,000 with nearly 3,000 businesses. One business is Monarch Automation — a distributor for Kassow Robots — a Danish robot manufacturer that I work with to establish their North American distribution network. Hence, the purpose of this visit.
Dingle House Irish Pub & Grub
Named after Dingle, an Irish town on a peninsula that jutes-out into the Atlantic, the pub’s interior was constructed in Ireland and replicates pubs there. Wood and stone dominate the décor including a huge, welcoming stone fireplace.
The wooden bar forms a half-circle and was loaded with patrons on this rainy day. But, regardless of the weather, the lads and lassies on the staff all wear kilts.
Settling in at the bar, Maddie, the bartender, presented the beer list that is everything Irish and more. They have 24 choices, but I had to go Irish and chose Harp. That Irish lager went down smoothly.
The menu has the usual Irish fare with fish and chips being very popular. The Irish meatloaf caught my attention because they combine corned beef with ground beef for the base. There’s also international fare like Greek gyros, tacos, clam chowder and Norwegian salmon.
Eventually, I settled on the Dingle House salad with a slab to the Norwegian salmon. It was spot-on! The green mix was mostly mesclun lettuces and very crisp. But the maple-balsamic vinaigrette was fabulous and paired exceptionally with the perfectly prepared salmon. I have to recreate this vinaigrette. It is special.
Jags Steak and Seafood
Since Michelle Brown became majority owner in 2015, Jag’s reputation has exploded. Today, it’s one of the area’s premier dining and entertainment venues.
The ambience is classic steakhouse décor, but the bar room is the center-piece. It’s a circular design, and in the middle is an island platform about five feet high. A baby grand piano resides on this island, and on this night, Steve Thomas was holding court playing both saxophone and piano. His tunes were delightful and reminded me of the scene from Billy Joel’s classic hit, “Piano Man.”
The couple next to me were regulars, claiming they come at least once a week. Across the bar was an “old man makin’ love to his tonic and gin.”
Grazing through the menu, the appetizer section included fresh-shucked Blue Point oysters, which I immediately jumped-on. Those plump morsels slid-down easily and was a great start.
Next, I opted for a cup of mushroom bisque. Topped with a truffle crème fraiche and crispy wild mushrooms, it was a good as it gets. The only thing comparable in Lake Country is Kelly Jae’s Lakeside Hungarian mushroom soup.
What to do next became problematic, so I ordered a glass of Cab and contemplated my next maneuver. The seafood entrees looked interesting, but I wandered to the certified Angus steaks.
All steaks come with a stack of crispy onion rings, a Jag’s salad and two sides. Keeping it simple, I ordered the smallest filet medium-rare and doubled on grilled asparagus. It was a fine choice, and the Cab was particularly suited for this combo.
Finishing my steak, I sipped-away on the lovely Cab and listened to Steve play and sing the night away.
There are more places in West Chester to explore, and as business grows, I’ll definitely be returning to the area soon.
