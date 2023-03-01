GOSHEN — The Elkhart River spilled over its banks at three Goshen city parks Wednesday morning.
According to Goshen Stormwater Coordinator Jason Kauffman, park flooding is par for the course with recent rains and already saturated soil on the ground. Mullet Park, Shanklin Park and Rogers Park all reside within flood plains, as does the Linway Pond area behind Linway Plaza, which is all under water, and homes along Indiana Avenue may have water on their property.
“Last week we had nearly two inches of rain and so the river rose then, but it did not get as high as what it is now; crested at 6.6 feet,” Kauffman explained. “Early this morning at 12:30 (a.m.) it crested at 6.95 and that’s 5/100ths of a foot below flood stage.”
Kauffman explained that the Elkhart River, which runs through or has runoff from each of the parks and flood zone in the city, has four different levels of river cresting. The action stage begins at 6 feet, with minor flooding at 7 feet, moderate at 9 feet, and major flooding at 11 feet.
“I’ve been watching it and had an idea that we might see something,” Kauffman said. “We anticipate that the water — it’s falling now, but it will go back up.”
The road to the Goshen Parks Department Maintenance building is already underwater, but the building isn’t. Despite that, the department moved many things out of the building last week in anticipation of the area flooding. A new building is currently under construction at Plymouth Avenue and Ninth Street, as a result of the major flooding that occurred five years ago in February. This flooding, Kauffman said, is not that, but it doesn’t mean there is no risk.
Patrick Murphy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said there is a “good chance” that additional rainfall on Friday will renew the flooding, this weekend into next week.
“My concern about this coming Friday is that the soil is even more saturated now,” Kauffman said. “We’re going to have even more water running off and reaching our waterways and eventually the river rising. … Without knowing how far the river is going to fall (between the incoming rainfall), I can’t say how high it’s going to go. I can say I’m 95% certain that it’s going to go above 7 feet, which is flood stage.”
As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, the river had fallen back down to about 6.52 feet.
“Part of the issue with Rogers Park is we have that levy,” Kauffman explained. “As the river rises, it can’t get out, and so we have several storm sewers through here, and this starts to act as a bathtub. Once the water level in the river goes above those pipes, it’s harder for this water to flow out and so we start to have more water collecting here.”
During the flood of 2018, the river rose to 13 feet. Kauffman explained that in recent years, the Purdue Climate Assessment projects an increase in heavy rain events and therefore increased risk of flooding during late winter for the area, so minor flooding of the parks and area flood zones could become the new norm.
“This is a time where we are paying closer attention to what kind of conditions we have,” Kauffman said.
The city will also be hosting a meeting updating the community on the Flood Resilience Plan that was adopted by Goshen Common Council last year, and seeking feedback from the community on March 16 from 4:20 to 6:30 p.m.
They will address completed and upcoming projects and discuss with the public impacts of flooding on the community and any concerns those in attendance may have. There will also be a kickoff for the two-year grant cycle for the lower watershed as part of the event.
“Goshen has done a fairly good job at keeping our natural flood plain areas undeveloped,” Kauffman said, adding that development of the Rogers Park and Trinity Square area in the ‘60s and ‘70s did not follow the pattern and does reside in a flood plain. “There is a lot of work to be done to try to prevent flood impacts to this area, but we also are looking at other areas and what properties might there be that would be better off not being developed to protect the community and protect property owners — how do we prevent repeated damage from flood waters on development? We want to make sure that people understand what can happen. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen every year but we do live along a river and there is that potential for flooding to happen.”
Kauffman said the biggest impact of flood waters for the city itself is the parks department maintenance building being cut off, but other problems can occur too. At Mullet Park, when waters remain high and the ground remains saturated long-term, mowing certain areas becomes impossible.
“Flooding can also be beneficial because it deposits sediment, it deposits nutrients to the flood plains and that does enrich those areas and help those areas continue to thrive,” Kauffman said. Still, long-term flooding can have negative impacts to infrastructure like buildings and playground equipment.
While Kauffman doesn’t anticipate major flooding over the weekend, there’s little way to know for sure how much rain and runoff will fill the watershed over the coming days, and the Goshen City Street Department continues to keep sandbags at the ready for those who need it. The department is open from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and currently has no plans to open stations for further distribution.
“We know that when the river gauge down by the bridge by the Old Bag Factory, when that reaches about 8.43 feet, it’s reaching the edges of Chicago (Avenue) and when it reaches 8.62 (feet) it’s over top of Chicago (Avenue),” Kauffman explained.
The watershed covers Elkhart County, Kosciusko County, LaGrange County and Noble County, and Kauffman explained that all the water from those areas then funnels through Goshen’s waterways.
“When we’re looking at flood waters, we’re looking at how much rain falls in this area, and how saturated is the soil,” Kauffman said. “Some of this water is going to soak in, some of it’s going to get tied up in different areas, but we do have a lot of runoff that’s going to the river and eventually through Goshen.”
Kauffman anticipates the river dropping to 5.5 to 6 feet, with an additional foot of rise from rains incoming Thursday and Friday, but the impact will be predominantly determinant of the increase, with the average at 2.5 feet for the past several months due to a drier fall and winter season until now.
In addition to the flooding reported in Elkhart County, Murphy said that there was flooding reported on the Tippecanoe River, between North Webster and Oswego, in Kosciusko County. In addition, flooding has been reported near Cosperville, on the north branch of the Elkhart River, in Noble County, and at about one foot above flood stage at the Pigeon River in LaGrange County.