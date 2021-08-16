SYRACUSE — After a combined 5-15 record in his first two seasons as head coach, Jon Reutebuch hopes his third year at the helm is the one where Wawasee makes some noise in the Northern Lakes Conference.
“That’s what we’re looking forward to doing,” said Reutebuch when asked about contending in the NLC. “Our only conference win was Goshen last year, and we want to build upon that. We want to go ahead and start winning some other games in the NLC and take that next step as a program. … There’s no gimmies in the NLC, and that’s what makes it a great conference.”
The Warriors will have to replace many skill position players on offense from a season ago, including at the quarterback position. Parker Young started at the position both his junior and senior seasons, leaving a void at the position.
Reutebuch said senior Lucas Ringler, a converted wide receiver, will be the starting quarterback for Wawasee week one against Tippecanoe Valley. Jaxon Brown, a junior, will also see time at quarterback. Reutebuch said both kids will play during games at the position.
“(Young) was a two-year starter; he had a good arm and a good head on his shoulders,” Reutebuch said. “Anytime you’re replacing a quarterback that doesn’t have varsity experience from the year before, it’s always going to be a challenge until you start getting into that first game under the Friday lights.”
Wawasee also loses its top three leading receivers to graduation from last year in Kameron Salazar, Jacob Meek and Adam Beer. Their fourth leading wideout, Ringler, will now be at quarterback, leaving the Warriors’ offense with some fresh faces on the perimeter.
“Chase Dennis, Jared Smith, Hunter Tinkey, who’s a sophomore — we don’t dip into the sophomore ranks often — but he brings a little speed to the table,” said Reutebuch when asked who are some players who’ll play receiver this season for Wawasee. “And then our tight ends, most notably Collin Roberson, is 6’4”, 6’5”. Nice, big target. … Our receiving corps, lot of new guys, but we have some explosiveness there.”
One skill position player back is senior Nathan Larson, who was second on the team in rushing a season ago with 163 yards. He also had 122 receiving yards, making him a multi-talented option out of the backfield. Larson will also be one of the leaders on defense as well.
“Coming into this season, we have a lot of guys coming back,” Larson said. “We have a solid offensive line. I think we’ve got our run game coming in clean this year, so I think we’re going to have a good season.”
Defensively, the Warriors have some playmakers returning in Larson, senior defensive back Dominic Blair and senior linebacker Mark Wiggs. It was a defense that had back-to-back shutouts to start the season last year before the rigors of the NLC schedule started to take its toll.
“We’ve got a lot of returners on defense, and we feel like we have a lot of team speed on that side of the ball,” Reutebuch said. “We’re looking for big things from our defense. We made some great strides last year.”
One player also expected to contribute on both sides of the ball is lineman Driedyn Hernandez. He feels like the Warriors have a chance to maybe surprise some teams not only in the NLC, but the area as a whole.
“I never want to start off early by predicting things, but I definitely think we have a really good chance to show up this season,” Hernandez said. “We’ve been slept on a lot, but I think we’re going to get attention from a lot of people.”
After opening their season at home against Tippecanoe Valley Friday, the Warriors go on the road to face West Noble. NLC games then begin the following week for the Warriors with a trip to Middlebury to take on Northridge.
WAWASEE FOOTBALL 2021 ROSTER
Note: Wawasee did not provided positions with their roster
# NAME GRADE HEIGHT WEIGHT
2 Keegan Ballantine JR 5’8” 130
4 Brady Russell JR 5’9” 160
5 Mason Shoemaker SO 5’11” 150
6 Lucas Ringler SR 6’1” 170
7 Jaxon Brown JR 6’0” 175
8 Dominic Blair SR 6’2” 185
9 Caleb Clevenger SR 5’7” 160
10 Landen Alexander JR 5’9” 185
11 Jared Smith JR 5’8” 150
13 Devin Stidhams SO 5’9” 160
14 Hunter Tinkey SO 5’10” 150
15 Jaron Park SR 5’9” 160
20 Nathan Larson SR 6’0” 190
21 Collin Roberson JR 6’4” 205
22 Chase Dennis JR 5’8” 140
23 Lucas Linder SO 6’0” 150
24 Lucas Rangel SR 5’6” 145
25 Mark Wiggs SR 6’1” 238
26 Dominic Hollar SR 5’10” 180
28 Derek Bontrager SO 5’8” 140
30 Cameron Zimmerman JR 5’11” 175
31 Elliot Tinsley SR 5’8” 155
32 Timothy Bolt JR 6’3” 165
33 Brandon Kelly SO 5’9” 170
36 Dawson Schmucker SO 5’7” 155
42 Aidan Monds SO 5’9” 180
43 Brendan Freeman JR 5’11” 210
50 Payton Sewell SO 5’7” 160
51 Colt Dolsen JR 5’7” 195
52 Cameron Reyes JR 6’2” 200
53 David Anderson JR 5’11” 175
54 Driedyn Hernandez SR 6’3” 270
55 Nico Ramirez JR 6’4” 255
56 Hunter Kunish SO 5’10” 175
58 Cody Miller JR 6’0” 190
60 Quintin Spitzmacher SR 6’3” 240
61 David Weiler SO 5’7” 180
62 Chance Flannery JR 5’11” 215
64 Logan Mast SR 6’2” 270
67 Aydan Merkler JR 6’3” 235
69 Arnold Hernandez SO 5’10” 180
74 Boe Click JR 5’8” 320
75 Landen Reynolds SO 6’3” 245
76 Elliot Thompson SO 5’11” 270
78 Nick Clark JR 6’0” 350
79 Grady Maloney SO 5’11” 370
84 Anthony Hughes SO 5’6” 130
Head coach: Jon Reutebuch (5-15 in third season)
Assistant coaches: Mark Osmialowski (offensive coordinator), Andy Zaebst (defensive coordinator), Conner Glon, Chris Cotton, Michael Casey, Nick Feldman, Clayton Cook, JJ Perry, Tyler Smith, Greg Moe
WAWASEE FOOTBALL 2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 20 — Tippecanoe Valley, 7:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 — at West Noble, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 — at Northridge, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Concord, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at NorthWood, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 — Plymouth, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Warsaw, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 — Mishawaka, 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 15 — at Goshen, 7:00 p.m.
