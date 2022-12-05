GOSHEN — Gloves and hats are the biggest need right now at Waterford Elementary School.
The school boasts a holiday assistance program for families in need during the season and school counselor Alli Stiffney says, for the most part, the needs are taken care of by other students and their families and local businesses.
Every year, the school allows families to apply for any holiday assistance they might be in need of, ranging from food boxes to Christmas presents for children. They also work to connect families with resources in the community for things the school is unable to help support.
Local companies and churches often adopt families to supply presents to children in those homes. This year, 39 families have applied so far, and about 20 have been successfully adopted. Families that don’t get adopted will still be provided a food box, and then connected with Bethany Christian School’s toy drive based on age group.
“I would say to adopt a family or even a student, and we can hook them up with a wish list,” Stiffney said. “Our families fill out a little wish list and I hook them up with a donor anonymously to a donor group or a company.”
Stiffney admits that the need is greater than in previous years she’s seen. Stiffney has managed the program for the past five years, but it’s been ongoing for many years led by the school’s previous counselor June Davidhizer.
The drive ends Dec. 7, and gift and food pickup for families is Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.
“It’s always kind of crunch at the end because students leave for break, and that’s why we do it is so over the break kids have food and they’re all set for that,” Stiffney explained.
Waterford’s fourth-grade leadership team helps count and sort the donated items.
The problems come after the holiday season, as kids return to school in the frigid winter months.
“We’re always looking for gloves for students that come in without them,” Stiffney said, adding that extra coats usually come from United Way but are also welcome. “Gloves and hats are those accessories that kids lose or parents can’t provide.”