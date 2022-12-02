Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.
Windy. Periods of light rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 5:57 pm
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While a few wind gusts to 45 mph will be possible this evening, the greatest chance for higher gusts will come late tonight into early Saturday along and immediately behind the cold front, as well as closer to Lake Michigan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 knots, veering to the west late tonight into Saturday. Gusts up to 40 knot gales. Waves building to 6 to 11 feet by Saturday morning. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
