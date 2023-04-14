BRISTOL — The Timberbrook Manufactured Home Community has water again, but no one knows for how long.
“Right now, we have water,” said Timberbrook resident Charidy Fuller. “Don’t know how long it’s going to last but we have water.”
Fuller said two weekends in a row the couple went without water, and several days throughout the week, leaving as many as 500 properties without water at any given point.
“I had started laundry — didn’t even know the water was off — go to start dishes, there ain’t no water,” she said. “So I had to put that on hold.”
Meanwhile, her partner contacted the rental office and informed them a line was being repaired but not when it would be turned on again. The next weekend when the same thing happened, they received essentially the same response, they stopped by the office to ask in person and learned that each incident was a separate breakage issue. The couple had to go to Fuller’s son’s house to shower and has been keeping bottled water at home.
Fuller said she’s lived in other trailer parks where water would go out often, but leadership would give notice to tenants that the water would be off and an estimated length of time for restoration.
Another time they went to the office to discuss the issue and for the first time, they were informed that there were trailers on the property available for tenants to fill jugs or bottled water.
“It’s like why didn’t you tell anybody and you’ve had our water off for over 24 hours?” Fuller questioned. “Where is the communication here? How are people supposed to know?... I would just like them to not be turning off my water without me knowing.”
Some of her neighbors are handicapped and Fuller said she’s concerned about the safety of sick or elderly people in the neighborhood who may need water for medications, such as at-home dialysis patients.
Signs posted at the entrance of the park identifying a boil order aren’t useful for her either, as Fuller claims the signs are virtually always out there.
The couple pays over $1,000 per month for their trailer on a month-to-month contract.
“You’re wanting us to pay this (cost) and that’s fine — people have to have a place to live, but we shouldn’t have to go without water,” Fuller said.
Back when their pipes froze two years ago, no one responded to the after-hours maintenance line, and Fuller began looking for a corporate contact.
“It is so hard to find out who actually owns the place,” Fuller admitted.
According to the county’s GIS website, the property is owned by North Central MHP LLC c/o Altus Group out of Cincinnati, Ohio. The address provided on county documents is also linked to River Valley Communities and ERA Real Solutions Realty by the Better Business Bureau.
“I just don’t think they want to own up to anything, because they’re not doing anything,” Fuller said.
At Timberbrook, residents are frustrated, but they’re afraid to speak on the topic. After an ABC57 news broadcast in November, residents claim that those who spoke out received backlash from management in the form of ordinance citations for what they viewed as minor inconveniences. Half a dozen families refused to comment Friday afternoon, identifying fear of retribution as their concern.
“I feel sorry for the folks that live out there because they feel powerless like there’s nowhere to turn and it’s not a good solution," said Bristol Town Manager Mike Yoder. "They just have to put up with not having water or some of the interesting sewer issues.”
Yoder said he gets calls from concerned residents fairly often, but the town of Bristol doesn’t have any jurisdiction in Timberbrook as it’s outside of town limits.
He’s discussed with the town’s council the idea of connecting Timberbrook to Bristol’s water supply, modeled after the county’s agreement with the city of Elkhart at Prairie Creek Run, but without adequate water infrastructure, the people will still face regular boil orders as water lines continue to burst.
“I can tell you the town’s not interested in annexing the area and I think the residents wouldn’t be interested in it either because of taxes, but they may be interested in paying a water rate,” he said.
Yoder elaborated on the issue.
“I would say we would consider any reasonable request,” he said, adding that if owners came to them, they’d be interested in creating solutions, “but it would mean significant investment for them internally… and nobody wants to do that.”
Yoder also said that contacted the county health department this week and asked when it becomes a public health concern and said he was told it’s a state issue.
“It’s not like they don’t want to do anything, but I think there are some limitations to as far as they can do,” he explained.
Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Public Information Officer Barry Sneed reported in January that IDEM’s drinking water inspector completed a sanitary survey in December of 2022.
He explained that a few years ago Timberbrook did update its water plant, installing five new iron filters and a new chlorination system, so they remain in compliance with IDEM’s Safe Drinking Water Act requirements.
“However, the inspector noted that the distribution system is old, and the park has pipes that break regularly,” Sneed wrote. “Each time there is a break, a boil notice is issued until they repair it and confirm the Total Coliform samples are satisfactory. There may be some confusion by the tenants on when the boil water advisory is canceled. IDEM is in communication with the owner and operator to make them aware it is their responsibility to ensure tenants know when a boil water advisory is canceled.”
Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick spoke briefly on the subject Friday afternoon.
“To be honest, this is something that we really can’t do anything about at the county,” she said.
The state requires entities to be without water for 24 hours before they can provide assistance, but at Timberbrook, water lines are repaired and water is recovered, then they break again. Most days, residents aren't left without water for a full 24-hour period, but it might get shut off again hours later.
“The county really can’t do anything about it, nor do we have water infrastructure to even help them," Weirick said. "Bristol is also aware of it but this is really an IDOH issue. It’s one of those anomalies.”
Fuller shared an additional thought.
“I want out of here in the worst way,” Fuller said. “This is just ridiculous.”
Management did not respond for comment, stating that media communications must route through their legal department, for which office staff on site did not have contact information.