Warmer temps means changes on the menu

As the weather changes, so do my cooking habits.
For someone who has a very small kitchen, warmer outdoor temperatures allow me to expand my working area to our patio or deck. The woodfired oven or the grill becomes more of a focal point and change up the menu. And seating options increase as well: the stoop, the front porch, the yard. We try to make full use of these before the mosquitoes are too numerous to send us inside.
After a long winter, the squirrel who has taken up temporary residence in the roof of our woodfired oven will have to relocate as we build more frequent fires and spend more time outside. He already knows that priorities are shifting as he barks at us from the safety of an upper walnut tree branch.
The other night, after Jim got a good fire going in the oven, we made a simple recipe that I had seen in the most recent issue of Food and Wine magazine. First, we roasted some fresh vegetables in the oven. Then, with salmon that I had in my freezer and other ingredients from my pantry, I put together this great dish. Our patio became our second dining room, the late afternoon sun provided wonderful light and the outdoor oven turned into our second kitchen. All of a sudden, there was so much more room to cook and bake.
So as April slowly closes out and May approaches, it feels like the world expands outward. The boundaries between inside and outside become blurred. And this year, I’m looking forward to that transition more than ever. There will definitely be more gatherings than last year!
Here’s the recipe if you want to make the salmon dish in your kitchen, or in your backyard.
Salmon Poached in Wine with Lemons
1 sheet of parchment paper
4 salmon fillets
1 ½ t. sea salt
¾ t. fresh ground black pepper
2 T. extra-virgin olive oil
6 T. butter, divided
1 lemon, thinly sliced crosswise
½ cup thinly sliced shallots
6 thyme sprigs, plus additional thyme leaves for garnish
½ cup white wine
1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes
Preheat the oven to 500°. Sprinkle the salmon with salt and pepper.
Cut a circle out of parchment paper the size of your ovenproof skillet. Make a hole in the middle.
Heat oil and 2 T. butter in the skillet until butter is melted. Add lemon slices and shallots and cook until lemon flesh is bubbling. Flip lemon slices and continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until shallots are tender, about 5 minutes. Add thyme sprigs and top with salmon pieces. Pour wine into skillet and cover with parchment paper. Bring to a simmer then carefully transfer to oven. Roast until fish is opaque and flaky and cooked through, about 7 minutes. Carefully, remove from oven. Remove paper, then fish from the pan. Add tomatoes and remaining butter and cook, stirring constantly, until butter is melted and sauce is creamy, about 2 minutes.
Serve immediately with roasted vegetables and cooked rice.
