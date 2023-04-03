ELKHART — Due to the inclement weather forecast, the Elkhart County Commissioners have moved the dedication ceremony for the new Walorski Parkway to the rain date. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6.
The parkway is located at C.R. 4 in the Elkhart East Industrial Parkway located between C.R. 19 and C.R. 17. The dedication ceremony is planned to be held at the east end of the parkway near C.R. 19.
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski died tragically in a head-on collision on Aug. 3, 2022. The decision to name the road in honor of Walorski was made by the commissioners in December 2022 when they were given the opportunity to name the newly built road. The new road was added as part of the construction of the Elkhart East Industrial Park that houses the new Amazon warehouse.