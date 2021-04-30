Wakarusa — The Wakarusa Public Library offers a variety of virtual programming and activities for children, and adults, of all ages.
Virtual programming takes place on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and the full monthly schedule is located on their website at www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org/events.
Virtual Bedtime Book Bites is on the library Facebook or YouTube on Sunday evenings for a favorite story at 7 p.m., according to a library news release.
Stop by Facebook and YouTube pages to also see what the new LEGO challenge is on Monday, May 17. Build and submit your photo by Thursday evening of that week (specific instructions can be found online).
On Friday all builds will be posted. Unlike the in-house program, this virtual program is open to all ages.
Join up for a special reading of one of this year’s Firefly Book Award nominees on our Facebook and YouTube pages on Wednesday, May 19. Videos will post at 10:15 a.m. and remain on the page until midnight that same night.
The Indiana Early Literacy Firefly Award is an initiative of the Indiana Center for the Book. Picture books serve an important role in the first years of the life of a child.
The purpose of this award is to encourage parents, caregivers, and very young children to interact together with exceptional picture books. Each year, children ages 0-5 are encouraged to vote for one of five nominated titles.
“Little Ida’s Flowers” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441. Callers will hear one of Anderson’s first; this story is tale of flowers after they wilt.
