MIDDLEBURY — Devin Tacy, a friend and former coworker of the late Northridge Middle School staff member John Homan, shared thoughts at a Thursday vigil for his friend.
“He was great,” Tacy said. “He was the most geninue, heartfelt, loving person. He was hilarious.”
The vigil got underway at around 7 p.m. outside of River of Life Fellowship Church in Middlebury, with at least a dozen people taking part.
On Friday Homan died by suicide in the school parking lot, a school news release stated, and his death is being investigated by the Middlebury School Police Department. Homan’s LinkedIn page identifies him as a Multiple Language Learning Paraprofessional for the school.
Event organizer Nicole Sharp said she noticed a lot of people talking about Homan.
“I thought that I should get everybody together for this man,” Sharp said at the event.
She also discussed the reason to host the event at River of Life, as opposed to at the school.
“There’s a lot of trauma that still surrounds the school,” Sharp said, noting the incident is still under investigation. “It was easier to gather the people from the community in one big space.”
Tacy also expressed regret over the incident.
“I just wish it wouldn’t have happened,” he said.