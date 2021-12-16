ELKHART — The names of two Elkhart police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in Elkhart early Wednesday morning have been released, as has the name of the shooting victim.
In a news release issued by the Elkhart Police Department Thursday afternoon, EPD spokeswoman Jessica McBrier identified the two EPD officers who discharged their service weapons during the fatal shooting as Ptlm. Scott Swanson and Sgt. Benjimin Martin.
The man fatally shot by the two officers has been identified as Jahad Patterson, 20, of Elkhart.
According to McBrier, officers were dispatched to the Handy Spot Liquor store, 105 W. Hively Ave., at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday to investigate reports that a person was trying to throw a bicycle through one of the store’s windows. Those reports were called in by two different passers-by, she said.
After arriving, officers saw a man, later identified as Patterson, walking through a parking lot near the Big Lots store, 138 W. Hively Ave., and “engaged with the male suspect,” McBrier said. During that confrontation, she said two officers, Swanson and Martin, fired their weapons and struck Patterson. He was subsequently rendered first aid, but was pronounced deceased at the scene.
McBrier said Patterson had a gun in his possession at the time of the shooting, though it is unclear if he fired it during the confrontation.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will investigate the shooting, and both Swanson and Martin have been placed on paid administrative leave until the outcome of the investigation, McBrier said.
Two other officers who witnessed the shooting but did not fire their weapons, will not be placed on leave.
A Goshen News staff member reported a police cruiser at the scene had a broken spotlight and the driver’s window behind it was also broken. Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore said the investigation will determine how the window was broken and whether Patterson fired his gun at police.
