GOSHEN — UPDATE: Jada Cargo-Joyner has been located.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Goshen girl, Jada Cargo-Joyner, 13.
Cargo-Joyner is 5'4" and 110 pounds. She was last seen between 6 and 6:30 pm in Roxbury Park, wearing a green jacket, blue hoodie, pink pants and white and pink shoes, with a black backpack and her school ID.
Cargo-Joyner walked away from her home. She is mostly non-verbal and will avoid strangers. She does not have a cell phone. Anyone with information on Cargo-Joyner should contact dispatch at (574) 533-4151.
There are no more details at this time.