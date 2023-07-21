SUNDAY

8 a.m. — Catholic Mass, Heritage Park Stage

10:30 a.m. — Protestant worship, Heritage Park Stage

Fair Parade

Participants of the Parade 5,000 Road Run approach the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and South Main Streetbefore the 2021 4-H Fair Parade Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Goshen.

1:20 p.m. — Parade 5,000 Race

20220723-nws-fairparade-pic1.JPG

Grace Community Church members Ana Garcia, Milford, left, and Erika Whitney, Goshen, make some final preparations to the Grace Community Church float for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair parade in the parking lot of Grace in Goshen, Friday.

1:30 p.m. — Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade

4:15 p.m. — 10-year member recognition, grandstands

Skillet to perform at 2023 4-H fair

Christian rock band Skillet is set to perform in Goshen next summer.

8 p.m. — Skillet in concert, Grandstands

MONDAY

Disabilities and Special Groups Day

9 a.m. — Top Notch Service Dogs demonstrations, Heritage Park Stage

10 a.m. — Sensory-friendly rides open

Caleb Wright 3-on-3 basketball

Caleb Wright of Team Wright looks to dribble toward the basket during a men’s 19+ contest at Thursday’s Elkhart County Fair 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Goshen.

6 p.m. — 3-on-3 basketball tournament, basketball courts

Royalty arrives in Heritage Park

JAY YOUNG | THE GOSHEN NEWSBelle and Rapunzel, actors from Your Party Princess, meet mini princesses Remi Stichter, 3, of Goshen, Skylie Stichter, 6, of Goshen, Caydence Moon, 8, of Goshen, and Eliannna Smith, of Middlebury, Friday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

7 p.m. — Princess Party, Heritage Park Stage

Pearce, Hubbard to perform at 2023 4-H Fair

Carly Pearce

8 p.m. — Carly Pearce concert, Grandstands

