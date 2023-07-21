Participants of the Parade 5,000 Road Run approach the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and South Main Streetbefore the 2021 4-H Fair Parade Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Goshen.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Grace Community Church members Ana Garcia, Milford, left, and Erika Whitney, Goshen, make some final preparations to the Grace Community Church float for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair parade in the parking lot of Grace in Goshen, Friday.
Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News
Christian rock band Skillet is set to perform in Goshen next summer.
Provided photo
Caleb Wright of Team Wright looks to dribble toward the basket during a men’s 19+ contest at Thursday’s Elkhart County Fair 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Goshen.
Evan Lepak | The Goshen News
JAY YOUNG | THE GOSHEN NEWSBelle and Rapunzel, actors from Your Party Princess, meet mini princesses Remi Stichter, 3, of Goshen, Skylie Stichter, 6, of Goshen, Caydence Moon, 8, of Goshen, and Eliannna Smith, of Middlebury, Friday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Carly Pearce
UPCOMING AT THE FAIR
SUNDAY
8 a.m. — Catholic Mass, Heritage Park Stage
10:30 a.m. — Protestant worship, Heritage Park Stage
1:20 p.m. — Parade 5,000 Race
1:30 p.m. — Elkhart County 4-H Fair Parade
4:15 p.m. — 10-year member recognition, grandstands
8 p.m. — Skillet in concert, Grandstands
MONDAY
Disabilities and Special Groups Day
9 a.m. — Top Notch Service Dogs demonstrations, Heritage Park Stage