Quilts of Valor recipients display their quilts at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Heritage Park Stage on Saturday, July 23, 2022, during Hometown Heroes Day at the fair. In the front row, from left, are James Fisher, Gene DeMorrow, Paul Martin, Roy Huber and Larry Myers. In the back row, from left, are Reggie Harris, James Lambert, Gary McDonald, Jack Miller and Tom Meyers. Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with the motto “Quilts = Healing.” Its founder, Catherine Roberts, had a son deployed in Iraq at the time. She had a dream of a young man in utter despair and there were war demons clustered around him, the group’s literature reads. Then she dreamt the young man was draped in a quilt and his whole demeanor changed. That’s how the idea was born. The first quilt was awarded in November 2003 and quilts continue to find their way to veterans. Volunteers have a National Sew Day on the first Saturday in February to create the quilts. To nominate someone for a Quilt of Valor, go online to
Doug Rideout leads the way, ultimately driving “Crescent Beauty” to victory in the second division of the 3-year-old filly trot portion of the Maple City Trot Tuesday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
Participants of the Parade 5,000 Road Run approach the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and South Main Streetbefore the 2021 4-H Fair Parade Sunday in Goshen.
Grace Community Church members Ana Garcia, Milford, left, and Erika Whitney, Goshen, make some final preparations to the Grace Community Church float for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair parade in the parking lot of Grace in Goshen, Friday.
Elkhart County 4-H 10-year members are pictured.
Christian rock band Skillet is set to perform in Goshen next summer.
SATURDAY SUNDAY
UPCOMING AT THE FAIR: July 22-23
Hometown Hero Day
Hometown heroes, including veterans, military and first responders, will be honored at Heritage Park beginning at 9 a.m. There will be a presentation of colors, pinning of veterans, the presentations of quilts of valor and at 11 a.m. the 38th Army Band will perform. At noon, there will be a first responders program and colors will be presented.
Harness Racing: 11 a.m. at the Grandstand track. The event will feature 3-year-old Classic Paces XXXII.
Monster Trucks: 8 p.m. at the Grandstands.
Free admission day
Church services: Catholic Mass at 8 a.m. at Heritage Park Stage; 10:30 a.m., Protestant worship with Harvest Community Church at Heritage Park Stage.
Parade 5,000 Road Run: 1:20 p.m. with the starting line at Rogers Park in Goshen.
Fair Parade: 1:30 p.m. step-off time from Linway Plaza and will make its way through downtown Goshen to the fairgrounds.
10-Year Member Recognition: 4:15 p.m. at the Grandstands
Skillet in concert: 8 p.m. at the Grandstands.
For more details on the Elkhart County 4-H fair, go online to 4hfair.org.