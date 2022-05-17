ELKHART — Crossroads United Way is kicking off Page the Puppy at Elkhart Community Schools' Kindergarten Kick-Offs in an effort to help raise kindergarten readiness.
Page is part of a kindergarten readiness initiative being piloted in Elkhart Community Schools this summer and fall.
“Page is designed to empower and support kindergarteners and their caregivers with free resources and activities to help build readiness skills over the summer," said Jill Yoder, Crossroads United Way.
According to a press release issued by Crossroads United Way, over 50% of kids in Elkhart County are not prepared to enter Kindergarten.
Page is the star of a series of four bilingual books in English and Spanish and activity kits that are being distributed at no cost to incoming Elkhart Community Schools kindergarteners and their families. Incoming kindergarteners and their families will also be able to build or take home their very own Page the Puppy.
This year’s pilot program is sponsored by PNC, Keystone RV, Cummins Onan, Early Learning Indiana, and L. Craig Fulmer and Family. United Way partners with Early Childhood Alliance to provide each family with additional SparKit activities. Volunteers from Cummins Onan, Centier Bank, and Barletta helped assemble over 1,000 kits for incoming kindergarteners. Crossroads United Way plans to expand the program to other school districts in 2023.
Visit crossroadsuw.org/page to learn more about the program. Page the Puppy books were written by Debbie Ackerman and illustrated by Rebecca Skalsky.