Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow, possibly heavy in the afternoon. Becoming windy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions in the evening giving way to some clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.