GOSHEN — Electioneering is not among the list of charges attributed to former Goshen mayor Allan Kauffman following the Elkhart County Election Board meeting Thursday night.
The accusation was one of five returning topics that were tabled during the board’s Feb. 23 meeting.
Elkhart County Clerk-Treasurer Chris Anderson during the meeting read a report from the co-directors of the Indiana Election Division indicating that they did not feel an incident wherein Kauffman posted a photo of himself with congressional candidate Paul Steury to Facebook constituted electioneering. While all three board members chose to vote the measure down, both Anderson and Republican Party election board member Wayne Kramer expressed concerns with the opinion of the election professionals they had contacted.
“I feel this is a failure on their part to legislatively bring Indiana’s election law into the 21st century because they neither consider nor contemplated, and mind you — the statute doesn’t — the effects of social media in the electoral process in this country so it makes it very difficult to tell somebody as a voter that your election paraphernalia — your hats and your signs and your opinions must remain 50 feet outside the front door of the vote center, but somebody voting in a vote center, it’s okay to post something electronic that can reach hundreds and thousands of people at the same time?” Kramer said. “In my view, I think their failure to recognize social media as impactful in the election process is pretty evident.”
Two additional charges were forwarded to the Elkhart County Procesutor’s Office following the Thursday night meeting, adding to the eight charges forward last week including contributing over $500 toward a campaign with the untimely filing of a CFA-11 form, failing to report a contribution, collecting money as a campaign manager and not assigning it to the treasurer, the contribution of personal funds, accepting funds from a person knowing they were from another, falsely claiming money to be his own, and others. In total, 10 accusations are being forwarded for formal charging, while two remain tabled for further discovery, and one was voted down.
During Thursday night’s meeting, predominant discussion surrounded verbiage and semantics of several accusations, which had already undergone rework after the prior meeting, and whether or not those rewrites matched state codes and properly denoted a violation had occurred.
Leading the meeting were chief deputy of elections Carol Smith, Republican Party election board member Wayne Kramer, Elkhart County Clerk-Treasurer Chris Anderson, and Democratic Party proxy Gerry Roberts, in for Daniel Grimes, who recused himself due to previously being involved in an election of Kauffman’s when he ran for Goshen mayor.
Many of the charges are interconnected and related to the presumed cost of a citywide mailer ahead of the November 2022 Goshen Community Schools Board of Trustees election rejecting Purple for Parents candidates Rob Roeder, Ryan Glick, and Linda Hartman.
Complaints filled with the Elkhart County Election Board list the Goshen School Board election campaigns of Jose Elizalde, Mario Garber, Roger Nafziger, and Andrea Johnson, along with Kauffman, who was Elizalde’s campaign manager. The complaints claim that the four candidates did not properly submit their CFA-11 campaign finance forms following a mailer sent to Goshen residents Oct. 29, and the allegations spawned several other accusations most notably toward Kauffman, who received a check from a woman who gathered donations from around the community to support the cost.
Through Mapleleaf Printing, the total cost of the mailers was roughly $11,770. Kauffman said the teacher was clear that she did not want her name associated with the mailer because she did not want to risk backlash from Purple for Parents or to put her husband’s business at risk. Kauffman asserts that in the beginning, the duo had not decided exactly what route they would take to distribute the mailer but it was eventually decided that Kauffman would take in the funds, and then write checks to each of the four candidates, who would then combine the funds to pay for the cost of the mailer.
One of the allegations presented during the Thursday night meeting directed that Kauffman himself had an obligation to keep record of donors including traditional election record items including name, address, donation amount, and occupation, and failed to do so. Roberts told his fellow board members that he was confident that while Kauffman had not submitted a report of the donors, that he had a record of the donors.
After a heated discussion, the board agreed to just ask Kauffman, who was in attendance, directly whether or not he had kept a record of the donor information. Kauffman advised that although the unnamed woman did possess a list, he did not have it in his own possession, and has not submitted it because it has not been asked for or subpoenaed. His remarks were enough to convince the primary opponent of the charge, Roberts, to vote in favor of forwarding the allegation.
“At least from my perspective, in many respects, I find it unacceptable that you’re at the point of all of this,” Kramer said. “This, in principle, has to do with all candidacies, all people who run for elected offices and all those in support of bond issues and so forth, that the election laws in this country be followed or you lose the confidence in what’s going on and certainly on the financial side.”
Roberts also protested a claim that Kauffman, on the merit of having not submitted donor information, may have violated statutes of corporation donation limits. Roberts indicated to his fellow board members that there was no way to know how much corporations had donated, if anything at all. The allegation was tabled awaiting further discovery and investigation by the board.
Due to Kauffman’s title as Jose Elizalde’s campaign manager, another unique charge was also brought forth accusing Kauffman of holding multiple positions in the candidate’s finance committee. According to election law, the only person that can act as both committee chair and treasurer is the candidate themself.
Kauffman not only handled finances, while being appointed as the chairman, but he also signed forms as both treasurer and chair at separate times during the campaign, without submitting a notice of change to the election board. The board voted to forward the charge to prosecution, noting also that Kauffman had failed to ever.
Another charge, which was tabled, also accuses Kauffman of handling finances for the campaigns of Garber, Johnson, and Nafziger when he distributed funds to them, without the consent of the candidate’s committees or the candidates themselves.
The board discerned that further discovery is necessary in order to talk to the candidates and ask them what they knew and when.