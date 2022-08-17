GOSHEN — Two Goshen women from Goshen Hospital were awarded for their efforts recently.
Ashley Ganger, a registered nurse who divides her time between Goshen Hospital’s Emergency Department and NeuroCare Center Goshen Physicians, received two nominations for Goshen Health’s DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award. The award is part of an international program to honor and celebrate the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day.
To nominate a nurse at Goshen Health for the DAISY Award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/DAISY-Award. The DAISY Foundation (who promotes and distributes the awards) was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. To learn more, visit DAISYFoundation.org.
In July, Goshen Health presented the Gardener Award to Sandra Sullivan, Front Office Coordinator at the Goshen Wound & Hyperbaric Center. The Gardener Award recognizes the exceptional contributions of Colleagues in helping the organization fulfill its mission of improving the health of the community by providing innovative and outstanding care.
To find out more about the Gardener Award, go to GoshenHealth.com/About-Us/Gardener-Award. Nominations can also be submitted through this link.