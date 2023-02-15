ELKHART —Two Elkhart area teens have been selected to perform on stage at the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America conference later this year.
Chyniah Woods and Marquavious Hill, both seniors at Elkhart High School and members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County’s Elkhart Club, are among teens from eight clubs around the country to be invited. They were chosen after entering a national talent search competition.
The conference is May 3-5. The duo will perform in front of 2,700 attendees.
“It’s very shocking,” Hill said. “Between now and then I’m going to focus on my vocals. I want to make sure they’re 100 percent.”
This is the second year that Woods has won the competition. During the video call from Boys & Girls Clubs of America President and CEO Jim Clark where the teens learned of the selection, Clark gave Woods a second surprise. He announced to Woods that she was also named Youth Talent Ambassador for 2023
“Part of it is exactly what you do around the Club everyday,” he told her. “It’s mentoring the younger kids, the newer performers that are going to be there.”
Woods said she was surprised to be asked back for a second year and is excited about the new responsibilities.
“I still want to keep my mind humble,” she said. “I know I can do it, and now I want to focus on giving this my all. I’m honored. Honestly, I am.”
She said she learned a lot from the youth ambassador last year and wants to be that support for others.
Hill joined the club last year, after hearing about the music programs offered here and learning about Woods’ selection in the talent show in 2022.
“I saw the opportunity she had coming here,” he said. “I thought there would be more opportunity for me to get involved. Every step of the way, ‘Club’ has lived up to my expectations.”
Hill’s interest in music started at a young age. He said he can’t really remember a time when he didn’t love music. Woods said she has loved encouraging Hill at the club.
“I just want to keep encouraging him so that he has no doubts in his mind,” she said. “He’s very talented.”
Leaders at the Elkhart club are thrilled that two members were chosen for the honor this year.
“We work every day to empower our young people to reach for the stars,” said Elkhart Area Director Whitney Miller. “This just shows the younger kids if you work hard and stick with it, great things can happen.”
Program Manager Kyla Kirkendoll, who worked with the teens on their entries, agreed.
“Look at the diamonds coming out of our club,” she said. “It’s a blessing and it’s exciting to see what ‘Club’ offers and how it folds out for the members. This movement is real and people need to know more about it. The club is not just babysitting. It’s putting our members on that road to success.”