Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 52F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 34F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.