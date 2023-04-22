In my last column I mentioned a “topped” street tree. I’d like to use this column to write more explicitly about the misguided practice of tree-“topping”, why it is so bad, and what the proper alternatives are.
I think this an appropriate topic for Earth Day, and for the upcoming Arbor Day observances, since trees are both symbols of genuine Earth-care and masterful stewards of the Earth.
The tree noted above is not the only one which I’ve seen topped recently. Fortunately, it is the only street tree which has been topped, but over the past year I have seen more topping in private property than I have for many years. Its not immediately clear to me what the cause for this trend might be, but if indeed it is a trend, its very important to reverse it.
What is tree topping? It’s a practice of removing large portions, or even all, of a tree’s canopy: the leaf-producing stems, supporting limbs, and even parts of major structural branches or trunk. Usually it removes anywhere from one-third to two thirds of a tree’s mass, though there are no actual guidelines or protocols describing it.
As a practice, topping makes cuts without regard for the tree’s structure, growth habits, species, or its near-term and long-term health. Historically, the rationale for topping has been to remove tall parts of a tree which are deemed high-risk to property, such as a house. Cuts are placed to achieve a desired over-all height, leaving long, bare stubs.
These stubs are the reason why topping is such a bad practice. Similar to people, some kinds of tree wounds heal much more quickly and completely than others. In people, careful and surgical cuts are designed to minimize damage and to allow for fast repair and return to full function; ragged and careless wounds – as in an accident – are the dangerous ones, which can lead to scarring, infection, amputation, or worse.
Topping a tree introduces not only one careless wound, but dozens and maybe even hundreds. These cuts are made at points in tree limbs and branches where healing is most difficult, either because the size of the wound is too large, or because the wound has been made without regard for the tree’s best response growth, or both.
The long stubs which remain after topping often generate a profusion of growth near to and below the cut, as the tree tries to replace all the energy producing capacity (leaves) which has been lost. But because of the poor placement of the original cut, several slow-moving catastrophes are put into motion.
One, is that all the new growth which results from the cut will likely add up to denser and heavier canopy than was originally removed. It is now more susceptible to wind than before. Two, this new, dense growth is attached at or near the point of an open wound, where decay will compromise the structural wood supporting the new growth. The new growth is further weakened. Three, the decay in the open wound will penetrate deeper and deeper into the topped branch, further diminishing its strength. Multiply these factors across an entire topped tree: a topped tree is likely to fail at some point in the following years because of these compounding factors, resulting from the many careless cuts.
The only way to manage a formerly topped tree is to return to it again, to either top it, or to try to repair it. In all cases, new wounds have to be introduced, and the expense for managing a topped tree continues to mount.
This is true for large trees, like maples, oaks and sycamores, and for small trees, like crabapples, red buds and magnolias. A topped tree will suffer a long, drawn-out death. It is best not to top any tree in the first place.
Crown reduction is a term used to describe a careful, surgical method for managing a tree which is deemed too large. This method takes advantage of sound scientific research and practice to understand where cuts can best heal over time without harming the general health of the tree.
Certified Arborists have been trained to perform this kind of work. A properly trained Arborist will also be able to help a tree owner determine how much of a tree needs to be pruned, or whether any pruning is necessary at all. Simply because a tree is large, does not make it dangerous.
Please do not top trees. Topping destroys a living tree.
If you are aware of someone who is considering it, have them contact the Goshen Forestry Division at environmental@goshencity.com for a consultation. Or come visit us at Goshen’s Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, May 5, between 5-9 pm at the County Courthouse in downtown Goshen.