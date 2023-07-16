GOSHEN — A traveling minister and author is scheduled to make a stop in Goshen Saturday, as travels the country sharing her story and life with those in need of an uplifting testimony.
“It sounds so unreal that honestly if it hadn’t happened to me I don’t know what I would have done with it,” Kyna Bryn said. “I’m not sure if I’d believe it or not.”
“Broken Not Shattered,” based on a true story, tells the story of a woman’s call to Christ. The story is actually Bryn’s autobiography, with names and places changed for legal reasons. It’s the second edition release of the book, with some changes and clarifications.
“I went through some really, really raw, horrible things in life,” she said. “From being raped and beaten, molested as a kid, to walking through a massive custodial battle for seven years against a millionaire who just absolutely despised me. You pretty much name it, I’ve walked through it,” she said. “I was a carnie as a kid. I left home at 14 and joined the carnival. I’ve done a lot in my life.”
Almost therapeutic for Bryn, said she always knew she would eventually write a book on her life, but the words and stories wouldn’t come out the way she wanted. After her divorce in 2015, she tried to write again, and the words flowed.
“Each chapter I wrote was like chains falling off,” she recalled. “Each chapter, it was like more freedom coming to me.”
Her next book, “Healed Not Broken,” continues Bryn’s story during the year 2018, during her call to Christ, when her real calling began. The book was released July 8, but Bryn said she was called to write it before the year she would eventually write about was even completed, in April 2018.
“The Lord completely transformed my life,” she recalled. “I had a massive encounter with Holy Spirit and everything changed. I was delivered all kinds of things and then about a month later a woman came up to me and told me in prayer that the Lord told her to pay my debt in full, and a few months later a woman came up to me and told me that in pray the Lord told her to buy me a house, and I was handed a quarter million dollar cashier’s check to purchase my first home.”
Bryn said her goal with the series is to encourage others.
“I just want to encourage people that no matter what they’ve done or what’s happened to them that God loves them and there’s been a high price paid for them,” Bryn said. “Jesus paid a price for us, and we don’t have to clean ourselves up to come to him. He does the hard work.”
An ordained minister out of Ohio, Bryn doesn’t have a church she preaches from and instead shares the gospel in her home and on the streets.
“I approach a lot of homeless and just love on them, and from there it’s an open door,” she said. “It’s amazing the people that God brings into my house. Really I just believe we are called to be the church.”
This year, she was called to grow her mission.
“At the beginning of the year, I felt like, through prayer and fasting, the Lord told me to prepare to move,” Bryn said. “I wasn’t sure if he meant physically, spiritually, but whatever he calls me to, I want to walk in obedience to that.”
In April she began packing up her home. She knew her books were coming out soon, and knew she felt called to something, but didn’t know what. In a vision, Bryn said, she saw herself traveling from state to state doing book signings on the new releases.
“A gentleman came up to me in May and handed me keys to a duplex, which provided housing to my daughter and her husband, and another part of the duplex is for my things to be stored,” she explained.
Then her sister-in-Christ, Anja Blatter, Switzerland, contacted her saying that she’d gotten a confirmation from the Lord to follow her and manage the book tour, and things continued to fall into place.
“We’re just hitting the coffee houses promoting the books and praying for people or listening to testimonies and just sharing what God’s done in my life,” Bryn said.
The second edition of “Broken Not Shattered” is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, iTunes, and Kindle for $20, along with the newly released, “Healed Not Broken” for $15. Bryn will also be at Cabin Coffee Company, 707 Lincolnway East, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with the books, and to pray and give testimony.
“I just hope when people walk away from me that they feel the proof of the Lord’s love through me,” she said.