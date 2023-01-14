Traffic stop leads to drugs, counterfeit bills arrest

BREMEN — A traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County, for driving too slowly, resulted in the arrest of three Illinois women.
Nahgeyanna James, 25, and Victoria Dowells, 26, both of Chicago, and Chantay Green, 24, also of Illinois, were arrested following a traffic stop made by an Indiana State Trooper at approximately 11:27 a.m. Friday, when their Ford SUV was seen driving at an unsafe slow speed of approximately 45 mph in a 70 mph zone, an ISP news release stated.
After the trooper detected the odor of raw marijuana, a search of the vehicle led to drugs and counterfeit money, specifically of approximately 30 grams of suspected marijuana, a pill of suspected to be Ecstasy, and 30 counterfeit $100 bills.
All three women were arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, with Green additionally charged with fraud and counterfeiting, and Dowells also being arrested for an active warrant out of Lake County, the release added. All three were taken to the LaGrange County Jail.