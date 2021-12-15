Topeka Honors 2020 & 2021 Firefighters
The Topeka Volunteer Fire Department took time to honor several of its members at the department’s annual Christmas Banquet held Monday evening December 6th at The Carriage House banquet hall. Since Covid19 restrictions prevented the department from honoring firefighters last year, awards were handed out for both 2020 and 2021.
Length of service awards went out to Barry McDonald (5 years); Corey Hoopingarner (10 years), Pat Martin (15 years), Adam Lambright (20 years), and Adam’s father Gary Lambright with 30 years on the department.
First Responder of the Year for 2020 was Devon Bontrager. Adam Lambright and Brian Miller were co-recipients of 2020 Red Haggard Fireman of the Year. The department’s top annual award is given in memory of the late Red Haggard who served with the Topeka Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years.
Michael Wenger was the 2021 First Responder of the Year. Harley Miller was named the 2021 Red Haggard Fireman of the Year.
Officers for 2022 are: Stewart Bender, Chief; Adam Lambright, Assistant Chief; Brian Miller, Captain; Devon Bontrager, Rescue Captain; Barry McDonald, Lieutenant; Harley Miller, Lieutenant; and Pat Martin, Safety Officer.
