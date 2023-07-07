SOUTH BEND — Tickets are on sale now for the Art 4 performance of Spring Awakening, a Tony Award-winning 2006 Broadway musical, with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater.
Performances are scheduled for July 28-30, and Aug. 3-6 at St. Joe County Public Library’s Leighton Auditorium, 305 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees will be at 2 p.m.
The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. In a world where grown-ups hold all the cards, this coming-of-age rock musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer chaos of adolescence. Join the group of late nineteenth-century German students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming-of-age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion.
The production contains adult language and mature content including scenes depicting violence, sexual situations, and suicide; which may be a trigger for some patrons. Viewer discretion is advised.
Performers are Brayden Lynam as Melchior Gabor; Amanda Farmer as Wendla Bergmann; Braden Allison as Moritz Stiefel; Marielle Utayde as Martha Bessell; Lucy Beard as Ilse Neumann; Zachary Wilkeson as Hanschen Rilow; Cristian Marquez as Ernst Robel; Emma Radtke as Anna; Tori Tiller as Thea; Jack Keilman as Georg Zirschnitz; Ryan Downey as Otto Lammermeier; and adult men and women played by Karen Joseph and Jess Alexander.
The program is made possible by co-directors Ashley Coia and Mark Albin, who is also the choreographer; music director Aaron Albin; stage manager Paige Blower; costume designer Brianna Nickerson; and property designer Deanie Kopec.
Art4 will also host four Talk Back programs throughout the production. The Talk Back events will offer spectators the opportunity to ask behind-the-scene questions following the musical performances on July 29 and 30, and Aug. 3 and 4.