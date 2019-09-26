Tolson Center reopens with a fresh look

ELKHART — City of Elkhart reopens the Tolson Center to bring life back to the neighborhood for children, adults, and senior citizens. Mayor Tim Neese was present to give a huge thank you to the City of Elkhart Parks Department and all the new staff of the Tolson Center for creating 15 astounding programs for the public. Among these programs includes a Lego club, Tolson Youth Flag Football League, sports club, youth and adult basketball, teen night, and a senior social club. The center will be open Monday through Saturday.
The Tolson Center under went a huge face lift including removal of carpets along the walls, repainting of the walls, and creation of multiple spaces so there can be multiple programs going at the same time. Elkhart Parks and Recreation Superintendent Randy Norton was also present to kick off the reopening of the Tolson Center who gave a shout out to his staff for completing the first stages of the project including building/move parks offices, create activity and conference rooms, landscaping, completing new flooring. Upcoming projects include resurfacing of outdoor courts, replacement of broken windows, replacing playground mulch, updating bathrooms, renewal of gym walls, re-coating of gym floors, create a picnic area, removal of playground fence, and new main entrance.