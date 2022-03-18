TODAY IN HISTORY
Today is Friday, March 18, the 77th day of 2022. There are 288 days left in the year.
TODAY’S HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On March 18, 1940, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini met at the Brenner Pass, where the Italian dictator agreed to join Germany’s war against France and Britain.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Composer John Kander is 95. Actor Brad Dourif is 72. Jazz musician Bill Frisell is 71. Singer Irene Cara is 63. Alt-country musician Karen Grotberg (The Jayhawks) is 63. Movie writer-director Luc Besson is 63. Actor Geoffrey Owens is 61. Actor Thomas Ian Griffith is 60. Singer-songwriter James McMurtry is 60. TV personality Mike Rowe is 60. Singer-actor Vanessa L. Williams is 59. Olympic gold medal speed skater Bonnie Blair is 58. Actor David Cubitt is 57. Rock musician Jerry Cantrell (Alice in Chains) is 56. Rock singer-musician Miki Berenyi is 55. Actor Michael Bergin is 53. Rapper-actor-talk show host Queen Latifah is 52. Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is 50. Actor-comedian Dane Cook is 50. Country singer Philip Sweet (Little Big Town) is 48. Rock musician Stuart Zender is 48. Singers Evan and Jaron Lowenstein are 48. Actor-singer-dancer Sutton Foster is 47. Rock singer Adam Levine (Maroon 5) is 43. Rock musician Daren Taylor is 42. Olympic gold medal figure skater Alexei Yagudin is 42. Actor Adam Pally is 40. Actor Cornelius Smith Jr. is 40. Actor Duane Henry (TV: “NCIS”) is 37. Actor Lily Collins is 33. Actor-dancer Julia Goldani Telles is 27. Actor Ciara Bravo is 25. Actor Blake Garrett Rosenthal is 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.