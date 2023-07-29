The curricula at many secondary schools is designed to provide students with the education they need to go on to higher learning and/or enter the workforce. While certain subjects are on the educational menu in every school, students also have opportunities to pick unique subjects that cater to their interests and potential career goals. Classes that the school requires are often listed as core classes. Those that students are free to choose are called electives.
Electives exist outside of the required curriculum. Many education experts say that electives provide a great chance for students to experiment and determine if any niche subjects or topics appeal to them. According to psychologist Regine Muradian, who works with students on learning and study skills, electives also can increase a student’s desire to learn by offering a respite from the pressures of required courses.
Schools vary regarding how many elective classes high schoolers may take each year. Electives typically are a more prominent component of upperclassmen’s schedules because they may have already completed most of the core curriculum requirements. Here are some tips for selecting electives.
• Go with what you know. Pick courses that tie into already established interests. If you love to write and get to the bottom of a story, then a journalism class may be ideal.
• Step outside your comfort zone. Another way to pick electives is to try new things and explore classes in that way. Maybe you never thought about computer programming before, but think it could be interesting to dabble?
• Choose with future major in mind. If you have an idea of which subject to study in college, you can select electives that align with that major. Someone who plans to major in finance may select an elective in marketing or business management, for example.
• Think about what colleges want. Colleges accept applicants based on academic performance, but they’re also looking for students who check an assortment of boxes. Think about which electives may help you look more attractive to admissions departments. Classes in STEM, public speaking, debate, and international affairs might help you stand out.
• Diversify your skills. Richard Detweiler, researcher and president emeritus of the Great Lakes Colleges, says a top preparatory factor to earning a six-figure salary is not one’s college major, but having taken a large share of classes outside of one’s major. Diverse courses throughout high school and college can put students on a successful path.
Choosing electives need not be complicated. Students can opt for different strategies to select classes that will complement core learning.