Two area high school bands, Fairfield Marching Pride and NorthWood Red Regiment, made number two in Class D and C respectively at the Indiana State School Music Association Finals. The event took place Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where a third area school, Concord Minutemen, reached number four in Class B.
Three area bands make top five at state finals
Olivia J. Keyes, 63, Goshen, passed away Thursday, at her home. Surviving is her mother, Dorothy, of Goshen. There will be no services. Memorial donations may be directed to The Window, 223 S. Main St., Goshen, Indiana 46526.
