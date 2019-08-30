Newly released data shows the unemployment rate ticked upward in Elkhart, Noble, Kosciusko and LaGrange counties in July. In your workplace are you seeing changes in the number of workers?

More employees

Less employees

About the same

Results from last week’s poll question

There are economists who are predicting a recession is coming, and some of those people say President Trump’s trade policies have harmed the economy. Do you believe the president’s trade policies have diminished economic activity?

56.4% Yes

39.1% No

4.5% Not sure

