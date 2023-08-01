GOSHEN — There’s a new member of the team at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, but this guy walks through the door on four legs.
Albert is a therapy dog. The Golden Doodle is being trained for work in the Club through Top Notch Service Dogs in Elkhart.
“We are so excited to be able to provide this service to our members,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County President and CEO Tami Hicks. “We look forward to watching kids interact with Albert as we start this journey.”
Albert will undergo approximately 18 months of training with Top Notch to best meet the needs of the youth in the Clubs and KidsCare.
“Albert will be learning all about how to have good manners when meeting new people — sitting or standing nicely to be petted,” said Christina Gates, Owner/Trainer for Top Notch Service Dogs.
Gates and Albert’s handlers will be spending time making sure he has plenty of exposure to the clubs and the different noises he will be working around.
“This is all done in small sessions,” Gates said. “Albert will be coming to the club a few times a month in short time frames to make sure he’s comfortable in the Club settings.”
He will eventually start doing half days on Fridays and then full days. He will then do full days on Fridays and Mondays.
“We we will slowly introduce him to longer working days as he matures,” Gates said. “The process is slow, but it goes quickly.”
Members at the Clubs will also be educated about Albert so they understand how to interact with him.
“It’s important for them to know that even though Albert is a therapy dog, it’s always important to ask if it’s an appropriate time to pet him,” Gates said.
Once he’s fully trained, Albert will also be attending events and speaking engagements.
“He will be an ambassador for Club out in the community, but his number one priority is our youth,” Hicks said.
Therapy dogs can have numerous benefits when working with youth, including emotional support, improved mental health, socialization and communication skills, increased motivation and engagement, stress reduction and empathy and emotional awareness.
Albert will have multiple handlers that will work with him to make sure that he is always with someone that is trained to work with him.
“It’s important for everyone to know that since Albert is a puppy, he will need a lot of breaks and time to just be a silly puppy,” Gates said. “We don’t want to move too quickly with him so that he enjoys his job for many many years.”