Theft follow up

Jackie Miller is property manager at Cedarwood.
"It is incredibly disheartening to find out that our property was a target of vandalism on Christmas Eve morning," Miller said by email Monday. "Not only as a property manager of Cedarwood, but also a resident, I can say this is not the type of behavior that residents are used to seeing here at Cedarwood. My property has always been a very quiet and safe community. I believe that it still is as well. According to one of the officers who responded to the call, this is a ongoing issue within our city, and not a isolated incident in particular at Cedarwood, as multiple apartment complexes locally have unfortunately been a target recently."
Miller was glad to see residents stepping up to help other residents as the situation was unfolding.
"One resident stated he was going to pay for a window replacement in a tenants car, and two other residents stepped up to cover a window on a vehicle because they knew that resident was out of town, and rain was moving in," Miller said. "That is the type of behavior I am used to seeing here at Cedarwood. I ask that everyone keep your eyes and ears open to suspicious behavior and please contact Goshen Police if you see ANY suspicious activity within your community. My hope is we can pull together and get these people off the streets."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.