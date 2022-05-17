GOSHEN — This Sunday, The Open Fifths will present the delayed concert with two performances, at 3:30 and 7 p.m. at the Rieth Recital Hall at the Goshen College Music Center. IRThe concerts is the fifth-season anniversary concert that was postponed due to COVID-19 in May 2020, titled “The Gift to Sing.”
The 16-member group will sing music from the Renaissance through contemporary composers Morten Lauridsen and Eric Whitacre, as well as an arrangement of James Taylor’s “That Lonesome Road.” The concert will also feature traditional hymns such as “When peace like a river” and “Hark, I hear the harps eternal.” A Ukrainian “Alleluia,” “Oba Se Je” from Nigeria, and Scottish traditional songs “Loch Lomond” and “Parting Glass” are some of the works from around the world.
A featured composition is the source of the concert’s title, “The Gift to Sing,” which The Open Fifths commissioned by nationally known choral composer Lee Dengler, who also sings in the group.
Tickets are available in person and online at the Goshen College Box Office, https://goshen.universitytickets.com . More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/theopenfifths.