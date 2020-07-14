LAGRANGE [mdash] Betty Lou Marner, 74, LaGrange, died Saturday at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, and one hour prior to 10 a.m. funeral Wednesday at Maple Grove Church, Topeka. Miller-Stewart FH is handling arrangements.
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Luke William Glick, 8 days old, of Middlebury, died at 6:58 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born on July 3, 2020, in Topeka to William and Michelle (Barkman) Glick. Surviving in addition to his parents are five sisters, Chery…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.