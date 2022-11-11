The holidays are upon us. Thanksgiving is only a couple of weeks away and that will be quickly followed by Christmas. In between are all sorts of events designed to make the season merry and bright — and in some cases super bright. What are your favorite holiday activities?

• Driving around looking at Christmas displays

• Lights, such as Shipshewana’s Lights of Joy

• Watching Christmas plays or musicals

• First Friday’s Christmas tree lighting in Goshen

• Visiting Santa

• Hallmark holiday movies

• Other

Results from last week’s online poll question

(There were 74 responses.)

Housing is a tight market in Goshen. As developers attempt to build homes and apartments, where would you like to see the growth go?

• Infill in the existing city limits — 33.8%

• Continue growing outside the city limits — 13.5%

• A combination of both — 47.3%

• Unsure — 5.4%

