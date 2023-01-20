On Tuesday, two of three Elkhart County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution supporting Indiana Senate Bill 12, which would remove a “loophole” from Indiana law that exempts schools and public libraries from prosecution for “dissemination of material harmful to minors” under Indiana’s obscenity laws.
Do you believe SB 12 should be passed in Indiana?
- Yes
- No
- Unsure
Results from last week’s online poll question
(There were 60 responses.)
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. has collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Thursday. Do you believe any of these UFOs are extraterrestrial in nature?
- Yes 43.3%
- No 43.3%
- Unsure 13.3%