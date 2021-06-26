Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.