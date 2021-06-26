Former Vice President Mike Pence defended his role Thursday in certifying the results of the 2020 election, saying he’s “proud” of what he did on Jan. 6 and declaring there’s “almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.” Pence is believed to be exploring a run for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. Would you vote for Pence if he seeks the nomination?
Yes
No
Not sure
Results from last week’s online survey question
President Joe Biden has set a goal of 70% of the American public having at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine or 160 million fully vaccinated by July 4. At last report, the country would not meet that goal. Have you had at least one vaccination shot? There were 160 responses to this question.
67.5% Yes
32.5% No
