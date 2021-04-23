The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board announced it will hold the fair in July after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 will be in place, including ticket sales for specific days of attendance and the wearing of masks. Will you attend the fair this year?
Yes, I look forward to it
No, I won’t be going
No, I never attend the fair
To post your response, visit www.goshennews.com | “Like” us on Facebook
Results from last week’s online survey question
Senate Bill 5, which is being considered by the Indiana Legislature, would put legislative controls on the emergency health order powers of county health officers. SB 5 would also change the way the county health officer is hired. Instead of being hired directly by the county health board, approval would come from the county’s legislative body. There were 246 responses to this question
61.4% Yes
34.1% No
4.5% Unsure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.