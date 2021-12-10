Goshen Community Schools and Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, a local nonprofit homeless services agency, are repurposing Merit Learning Center, formerly Riverdale Elementary School, into a new permanent home for the nonprofit and its homeless shelter. The shelter serves single women and families. This facility would not include single men.

Should Goshen have a shelter for single men?

Yes, without barriers

Yes, but with drug/alcohol testing

No

Unsure

Results from last week’s online survey question

What will you do in response to the omicron COVID variant? (There were 308 responses.)

Nothing 56.8%

I will increase my vigilance of preventive measures 34.1%

I will get vaccinated 9.1%

