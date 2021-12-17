Goshen school administrators plan to increase the penalties for possessing vaping products and using THC/marijuana or selling such products to combat a growing trend. First-time nicotine offenders will be suspended for three days and be required to take an online education course. For a second offense, students will be issued a $145 police-issued ticket, as well as a five-day suspension. A third offense will bring another ticket and a recommendation for expulsion. Students found to be in possession of a THC/ marijuana product will be expelled. Those who sell related paraphernalia will face automatic expulsion and arrest. What do you think? Will these penalties curb the growing trend of students vaping nicotine and using THC in Goshen schools?
Results from last week’s online survey question
Goshen Community Schools and Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, a local nonprofit homeless services agency, are repurposing Merit Learning Center, formerly Riverdale Elementary School, into a new permanent home for the nonprofit and its homeless shelter. The shelter serves single women and families. This facility would not include single men. Should Goshen have a shelter for single men? There were 222 responses to this question.
29.7% Yes, without entry barriers
50.0% Yes, but with drug/alcohol testing
14.4% No
5.9% Not sure
