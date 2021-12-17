NAPPANEE [mdash] Delores L. Bollman, 88, Nappanee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 11 p.m., at her residence. She was born April 21, 1933, to Robert and Gladys (Strine) Heckaman in Elkhart County. Delores was a graduate of Milford High School and lived …