Saturday is the first day of 2022. Millions of people make goals going into a new year. According to uabmedicine.org, "Less than 8% of people actually stick to their resolutions each year."
If you are a resolution-maker, what is your primary goal for 2022?
• Health/wellness/weight
• Finance
• Being a better person/self-help
• Giving more money
• More family time
• Spirituality
• Other
Results from last week’s online survey question
Goshen school administrators plan to increase the penalties for possessing vaping products and using THC/marijuana or selling such products to combat a growing trend. First-time nicotine offenders will be suspended for three days and be required to take an online education course. For a second offense, students will be issued a $145 police-issued ticket, as well as a five-day suspension. A third offense will bring another ticket and a recommendation for expulsion. Students found to be in possession of a THC/ marijuana product will be expelled. Those who sell related paraphernalia will face automatic expulsion and arrest. What do you think? Will these penalties curb the growing trend of students vaping nicotine and using THC in Goshen schools? (There were 241 responses.)
Yes 36.5%
No 53.9%
Not sure 9.5%
