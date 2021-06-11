The Indiana Department of Health will close all of its coronavirus testing sites at the end of the month. Free testing will continue at pharmacies, community clinics and through local health departments. Now that the COVID-19 virus infection rate is declining, is this the time for the state to halt its portion of the testing service?
Yes
No
Not sure
To post your response, visit www.goshennews.com | “Like” us on Facebook
Results from last week’s online survey question
An Elkhart County Circuit Court judge recently ruled that Goshen residents Lori and Bradley Arnold are in violation of the city’s sign ordinance and must remove or reduce the size and number of political signs in their front yard along South Main Street. Do you believe the size and placement of political signs should be regulated by the city’s sign ordinance?
58.2% Yes
38.4% No
3.4% Not sure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.