President Joe Biden announced his $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan, which he says will massively invest in the nation’s infrastructure. To pay for the plan Biden wants to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to $28%, have a minimum 21% tax rate for multinational operations and eliminate tax preferences for fossil fuel industries. What do you think about his plan?
I like it
I don’t like it
I have not decided
Results from last week’s online poll question
This week Gov. Eric Holcomb announced pandemic capacity limits and the mask mandate will be downgraded to advisories beginning April 6. What do you think? Should the capacity limits and mask mandate be downgraded now? There were 631 responses to this question.
58.6% Yes
38.4% No
3% Not sure
